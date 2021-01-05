In the first installment of a new feature I'm calling “Down Home with Sue,” meet Malenda Brotherton, a full time mom, wife and employee embarking on a life of a modern-day homesteader in West Plains.
Like so many women, Malenda learned to cook after she wed, and would buy cookbooks from garage sales whenever she could so she could cook something new for her family, which she still enjoys.
Over the last few years, Malenda has been hard at work to create her own meat production on her farm that she shares with her husband, Scott, and son, Gunner. This endeavor is her first step towards independence from commercial meat and one that she is passionate about.
“My beef only has 2 tablespoons of grease when cooked,” she says of a package weighing 1.5 pounds. “That same weight from store bought beef will have a pan full of water, grease and additives.” She says she’d rather feed the more wholesome option of the two to her family.
The Brothertons’ farm started with cattle and chickens in 2016; they added hogs this year and have already enjoyed fresh pork. When asked what led her meat farming, her answer was simple: It's healthier.
The Brothertons find satisfaction and a sense of security in knowing where their meat comes and what the animals ate. Malenda was new to farming — it wasn't until 2015 when she married Scott that the “farm wife life stuck,” and she's been hooked ever since.
The whole family pitches in to get the chores done, but I wanted to feature Malenda, whom I follow on Facebook, because she is the definition of a modern-day homesteader. I've seen the growth, the excitement and the labor she's put into this operation of theirs and it's inspiring.
I realize this life is not for everyone but everyone can come away from her story with a new sense of self-sufficiency, even on a small scale. While COVID-19 didn't affect her efforts (the butcher was backed up) it has made the family realize how much waste there was and how they needed to change to reduce their part in it.
Malenda is also known for her love of baking pies from scratch, and that is her favorite way to show love to those who are near and dear to her, especially when the pies remind them of grandma's baking.
From farm to table, this life is hard work but worth it. Malenda isn't stopping at raising meat for the family, which she barters with other family members for garden produce. She also hopes to make her own flour and other staples in the future. The Brothertons' goal is to offer more products one day as they are licensed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a limited liability corporation to make sure all the legal requirements are met to sell delicious homegrown meats.
Thank you, Malenda, for allowing me to share your story. I'm excited to see your operation grow and be proud of your accomplishments, you are a modern-day homesteader!
Like my other interviews, this feature will include a recipe, and I asked Malenda to share one that she made recently and posted to Facebook, it looked so good!
If you would like to be featured as a neighbor, email me at freelancersue@gmail.com and tell me your story. No story is too big or too small, it's all about sharing good food with good people!
UPSIDE DOWN CORNBREAD RECIPE
Malinda Brotherton
2 (8.5-ounce) boxes corn muffin mix
2 Vidalia onions
3 eggs
1 cup cottage cheese or sour cream
1 cup corn, rinsed and drained
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted
1/2 cup bacon, cooked and crumbled
1/3 cup green onions, finely chopped
4 tablespoons butter
1/4 teaspoon sugar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Carefully slice your onions into rings, making sure to leave them intact.
Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat and arrange 5-7 large onion ring sections in the center and around the edge of the pan. This will be the top of your “cake.” Fill in empty section with smaller pieces of onion.
Sauté onions for 5-8 minutes, or until softened.
While onions cook, beat eggs into corn muffin mix in a large bowl, then stir in cottage cheese or sour cream, 3/4 cup melted butter and sugar.
Once fully incorporated, fold in cheddar cheese, corn, bacon and green onions.
Pour (thick) batter over the sautéed onions in the skillet, then transfer skillet to oven and bake for 30-35 minutes, or until cornbread is golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Remove from oven and let cool 10-15 minutes.
