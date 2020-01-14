As I write this what beautiful weather we are having for mid-January. Should we expect in March what we usually get in January? I hope not.
I have long known no one is more optimistic about the weather than a farmer/gardner. I have plans already made for my flower and little vegetable garden but peanuts are not in those plans for 2020. I planned the first peanuts for my great-grandchildren — one of them had questioned the fact that peanuts come out of the ground.
We have had two successful years with growing them, but I have decided the work outweighs the results. I love the red Spanish peanuts, either raw or roasted, but have found it much easier to buy them at Meadowbrook than raise them.
. . .
I had a request for using left-over eggnog. The reader explained she didn't have to buy much eggnog to have some left over: They didn't care for it. I'm not an eggnog lover either. Having leftovers is how I first came up with this cake years ago. The cake can be sealed in a moisture-proof container and frozen for up to four months. The sauce can be made and refrigerated for up to three days so it is a good make-ahead dessert.
EGGNOG CAKE
Cake:
1 SuperMoist cake mix
3 tsp. ground nutmeg
3 eggs
1/4 c. butter, softened
2 tsp. rum extract
Vanilla sauce:
1 tub ready-to-spread vanilla or cream cheese frosting
1/2 c. heavy cream
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
2 tsp. rum extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease and flour or spray 12-cup bundt cake pan.
Cake: In large mixer bowl, combine dry cake mix and remaining cake ingredients; beat, scraping down sides of bowl until ingredients are moistened; beat 2 minutes on medium speed, scraping bowl frequently. Pour into pan; bake 40 to 45 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched near center. Cool 10 minutes in pan on wire rack; turn out onto wire rack to cool completely.
Sauce: Mix 1 cup frosting and whipping cream in small bowl of mixer; cover and chill remaining frosting for 1 hour. Add chilled frosting, nutmeg and extract to first mixture and beat at high speed until smooth and thick. Drizzle sauce over individual slices of the cake. Garnish with a dusting of nutmeg and maraschino cherries as desired.
Note: If sauce becomes to thick to drizzle, beat in a few drops of water until desired consistency is reached.
. . .
I will answer another request with these cream cheese brownies.
MARBLED BROWNIES
Brownie batter:
1 pkg. (18.4 oz.) milk chocolate brownie mix
2/3 c. oil
1/4 c. water
2 eggs
Filling:
1 pkg. (8 oz.) softened cream cheese
5 tbsp. butter, softened
1/3 c. sugar
2 eggs
2 tbsp. flour
1 tsp. vanilla
Preheat oven to 350; spray 13x9-inch baking pan
In small bowl of mixer, beat cream cheese and butter until well blended; add remaining filling ingredients, beating until well blended; set aside.
In large bowl combine brownie mix with remaining batter ingredients and stir with spoon until blended, about 50 strokes. Spread half the brownie batter in prepared pan; top with all the cream cheese filing then spread remaining batter over cheese layer. Using a table knife, pull the knife through the brownies in wide curves to create swirled appearance. Bake 35-40 minutes or until tests done. If desired, frost with the following.
FROSTING: Melt 3 tbsp. butter in medium saucepan; remove from heat. Add 2 tbsp. dry cocoa powder, stirring until cocoa is dissolved. Add 1 1/2 c. powdered sugar, 2 tbsp. milk and 1 tsp. vanilla. Stir until smooth. Add more milk if necessary to make a soft spreading consistency. Frost brownies and allow to set until frosting is firm.
. . .
The following entrees come from Gladys Ball. Thank you, Gladys, for your continued support.
INDIAN MEAT LOAF
From Gladys Ball
1 lb. ground beef
1 lb. ground pork
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1/ tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. dry rubbed sage
1/2 c. cornmeal (Not cornmeal mix.)
1/4. c. diced bell pepper
1/2 c. chopped onion
1 egg, beaten
1/2 c. cream-style corn
1 1/4 c. canned tomatoes
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Thoroughly combine beef, pork and seasonings. Add cornmeal and remaining ingredients. With hands, work mixture into a solid loaf; place in loaf pan and bake about 1 1/2 hours.
Note: If necessary, carefully drain liquid off loaf after about one hour of baking.
. . .
CROCK POT SPARE RIBS
From Gladys Ball
4 to 6 lb. meaty country-style ribs, cut into 2-rib pieces
1 c. barbecue sauce
Garlic powder
Sprinkle ribs with garlic powder; place in crock pot with smallest ribs on top. Pour sauce over ribs; cook 2 hours on HIGH or 4 hours on low. Remove from crock pot and refrigerate overnight, discarding sauce. Arrange in single layer on baking pan, covering with more sauce and bake or broil to desired crispness.
. . .
I will end this week with some interesting ideas I gleaned from one of the late Betty Ingold’s booksI
Eggs: Dust a little flour into skillet before frying eggs and this will prevent the fat from popping out onto stove or floor.
Eggs No. 2: Bread crumbs added when scrambling eggs will not only improve flavor but make larger helpings.
Limp celery: To renew crispness, place it in a pan of cold water; add a slice of raw potato and allow to stand a few hours.
Vegetables: Adding 1 tsp. sugar to 3 c. water when cooking fresh vegetables such as corn, peas, carrots, etc. will enhance the flavor.
NOTE: My mother cooked by the theory that any food to be salted deserved a dash of sugar and any food that was sweet deserved a dash of salt. She was a great cook.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
