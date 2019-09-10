Believe it or not, out of the 44 members of my family, no one has a birthday in September! So I will get right to the business at hand.
I had a request to list substitutions for some common ingredients that we sometimes find missing from our pantry which we need for the product we wish to make. I will share a few that I have used in the past. I will list the ingredient needed, then a good substitute.
BUTTERMILK: 1 cup sweet milk plus 1 tbsp. vinegar. Allow to stand 5 minutes.
FRESH TOMATOES: for 1 1/2 c. fresh tomatoes use 1 can (15 1/2 oz.) canned tomatoes, drained.
CUP OF BREAD CRUMBS: Use 3/4 c. crumbled crackers
1 CUP SOUR CREAM: Beat together 1/3 c. softened butter and 2/3 c. sweet milk
1 CUP WHOLE MILK: Use 1/2 c. evaporate milk plus 1/2 c. water
1 TABLESPOON FRESH HERBS: Use 1 tsp. dried herbs.
1TSP. DRY MUSTARD: Use 1 tbsp. prepared mustard
1 TBSP. CORNSTARCH: Use 2 tbs. flour
1 OUNCE SQUARE BLOCK CHOCOLATE: Use 3 or 4 tbsp. dry cocoa mixed with 1/2 tbsp. shortening
While I am into giving info I will share with you some great ideas from Judy North. This will probably be a surprise to Judy for I found this in the collection she and Martha gave me that had belonged to their mother, Betty Ingold. Thanks again to you both. These ideas are great!
JUDY NORTH’S IDEAS VIA HER MOTHERS COLLECTION:
PIZZA: to reheat pizza, place it in a heavy skillet over med-low heat until warmed. No soggy crust!
Canned frosting: Whip it with your mixture and it will double in volume, therefore more frosting and you will be eating less per serving.
Mosquitoes: Put Bounce dry sheet in your pocket and it will keep mosquitoes away.*
Measuring: If you are measuring a sticky substance, first fill cup with hot water; dump the water but don’t dry the cup. Watch how easily peanut butter, etc., comes out.
*Some time ago Tammy Woodworth gave me a whole list of uses for Bounce dryer sheets. I can’t come up with that list so Tammy if you still have that list email it to me. It was great and I would like to share it once again with my readers.
• • •
I am always excited to hear from new contributors (and of course always appreciate the faithful), so this week I have a new source: Karen Bowen.
Karen and Bob sit right behind me at worship. I appreciate their regular attendance but most of all appreciate that they bring their grandchildren to worship. Thanks Karen for your help. Zucchini seems to be “the” vegetable right now so this recipe is very timely.
ZUCCHINI BREAD
From Karen Bowen
3 c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tbsp. cinnamon
3 eggs
1 c. oil*
2 1/4 c. sugar
3 tsp. vanilla
2 c. grated zucchini
1 c. nuts
Preheat oven to 325 degrees; grease 2 8x4-inch loaf pans.
Into a small bowl, sift first dry ingredients; set aside. Beat together eggs, oil, vanilla and sugar; add dry ingredients and beat to mix well. Add zucchini and nuts, stirring until well blended. Pour into prepared pans; bake 1 hour or until center tests done with toothpick. Cool in pan about 20 min. then remove to cooling racks to cool completely.
*Karen said she uses 3/4 c. oil and 1/4 c. water in place of the cup of oil.
• • •
This cobbler lives up to its name: easy. I like cobblers better than pies and peach is my very favorite. Karen didn’t specify, but I am assuming you peel the peaches.
EASY PEACH COBBLER
From Karen Bowen
1 c. unsalted butter
1 1/2 c. all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. baking powder
1/8 tsp. salt
1 1/4 c. milk
6 c. chopped fresh peaches
1 tbsp. lemon juice
2 c. sugar, divided
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Malt butter in 13x9-inch baking dish; set aside.
Combine flour, 1 c. sugar baking powder and salt; add milk, stirring until moistened. Pour batter over butter but do not stir. In saucepan bring remaining ingredients and remaining 1 c. sugar to boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Pour mixture evenly over batter but do not stir. Bake 40-45 minutes or until browned.
• • •
Bread pudding is another favorite dessert of mine and this sounds delicious.
PECAN PIE BREAD PUDDING
From Karen Bowen
16 oz. dry bread, cubed
2 1/2 c. milk
1 c. half and half or heavy cream
4 eggs, lightly beaten
1 c. sugar
1 tbsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1 tbsp. vanilla
1/8 tsp. salt
1/2 c. butter, softened
1 1/2 c. packed brown sugar
1 c. pecans, chopped
Garnish: Powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease an 8x8-inch baking pan.
Place cubed bread in a bowl. In another bowl beat together milk, cream, eggs, sugar, spices, salt and vanilla. Pour this mixture over cubed bread and allow to set 5 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a third bowl, using a fork, thoroughly combine butter, brown sugar and pecans. (It will have consistency of wet sand.) Pour half of bread mixture in prepared pan and top with half of pecan mixture. Spoon remaining bread mixture over pecan layer and press down slightly. Top with remaining pecan mixture; press down slightly. Pan will be very full. Bake 45 to 55 minutes. Center should be slightly jiggly but will firm up as it cools. Cool and sprinkle with powdered sugar.
• • •
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.