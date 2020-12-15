Do you have your Christmas shopping done? Or perhaps you don't shop. The best gift of all is giving some of your time to someone in need of cheering up; a call or card maybe? The holidays can be very lonesome for some.
With the conditions we are under I don't dare go shopping. I have mine done thanks to reliable catalogs and my family and friends. Granddaughter Heather and daughter Sally, who live in Springfield, do some shopping for me and have had the packages sent directly to me. What service! Thanks, girls!
But I am behind on my usual plans. I usually spend Thanksgiving afternoon writing cards to a long list of friends and family members whom I don't see often. Didn't this year; haven't written one card!
Speaking of family, I have only three nephews and their families left of my siblings. And not many cousins. I will mention one cousin whom I am especially close to: Faith Wilson. Faith is my mother's niece and she will have a birthday Dec. 19. Happy Birthday, Faith.
Since I try to write this well in advance of publication it sometimes gets me into trouble, like letting my great-granddaughter Leighton Reavis' birthday slip by. Leighton has a unique birth date; she was born on 12/13/14. She was six on Dec. 13, so a belated Happy Birthday to Leighton.
Before I begin answering requested candy recipes, I will make a suggestion. There is no better time than the holidays to remember the shut-in with a treat easy for them to prepare. In years past, when quart jars were plentiful I would put all the dry ingredients for a batch of cookies in a quart jar, attach the recipe, dress the jar with ribbon, etc., and deliver it to someone whom I knew would appreciate an easy way to make a treat for the holidays. Jars are almost obsolete now but a plastic bowl or holiday tin with a cover would work great.
If you had rather buy the ingredients ready to give instead of putting them together you will find packages at the dollar stores (for $2) that are complete and includes the instructions for preparing them. Just pour the ingredients into a pretty holiday tin and give a thoughtful gift. I will share one recipe with you so you will understand my rambling.
SPICY OATMEAL COOKIE MIX
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
1/2 cup butterscotch chips
1/2 cup coconut
ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 large egg, room temperature
3/4 teaspoon vanilla
To prepare mix for a container:
In a small bowl combine first 5 ingredients, stirring to mix well. In a quart glass jar (if you have one) place flour mixture then layer remaining ingredients as given in recipe, packing each ingredient firmly before adding the next one. This can now be covered and stored in a cool dry place for up to 6 months.
To prepare cookies: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixer bowl beat butter, egg, and vanilla until well mixed. Add entire contents of jar and mix well. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet placing them 2-inches apart. Bake until golden brown, 9-11 minutes. Cool in pan two minutes then remove to cooling rack to cool completely. (Be sure to include the finishing instructions.)
. . .
I have had requests for several different candy recipes. I am sure these have been in many of the previous columns, especially around this time of year, but some report they didn't cut them out of the paper or did and have lost them. So if this is old news to you, bear with me. I will put in completely different recipes later. This will be my last column in 2020. Where has time gone!
Now for Christmas candy. I advocate keeping a candy thermometer on hand, but neither of the following require a thermometer. Caution: the first two make a wealth of candy; enough to give as gifts. The Peanut Cluster recipe comes from my daughters. They use spoons to dip it out into clusters but after the first time of dipping and dipping until I gave out, I decided it would taste the same if I poured it into a wax paper-lined jelly-roll pan and broke it into pieces. That is my suggestion to you. This is made in a crockpot.
PEANUT CLUSTERS
From Kitty and Sally
2 pounds dry roasted, unsalted peanuts
2 1/2 pounds white almond bark, broken into pieces
12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips*
1 (4 ounces )German sweet chocolate bar, broken into pieces
Place ingredients in a crock pot in the exact order as given. DO NOT STIR!
Cook 3 hours on low. Thoroughly stir! Dip out onto wax paper or into tiny cupcake liners in 2-tablespoon portions. Or as suggested: line a jelly roll-pan with wax paper and spread candy to about 1/2-inch thick. When cooled solid enough, break in pieces in any desired portion.
*I prefer milk chocolate chips
