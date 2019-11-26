For the love of gravy, allow me to refresh your memory on making a good gravy, just in time for thanksgiving!
In case it's your first time, don't stress. The basics are simple: fat, flour and liquid. The trick is knowing the right amounts!
It took me years, honestly, decades to perfect gravy. When I was a young wife, there were many holidays that included lumpy gravy or hard biscuits. But, practice did pay off. I've got the hang of both now and I'm sharing the secret with you, because no one should settle for lumpy gravy.
I found a ratio that helps in the process of making gravy of any kind, except chocolate — that's a whole other article! “3-2-1” is all you need to remember: 3 tablespoons flour, 2 tablespoons fat and 1 cup liquid. With a good whisk and strong wrist, you'll be making the best tasting gravy on the block!
First, melt the fat. This can be butter, sausage or hamburger drippings or fat from cooking a turkey or chicken, and in a pinch, stock or broth will work too.
Bring the fat to a slow boil, whisk in the flour slowly and stir until you have a paste; this takes several minutes. Add the liquid a little at a time, stirring to break up lumps. Reduce heat and stir until all the liquid has been added and is lump free, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep on low, stirring occasionally until served.
The best part about making gravy is serving it in a pretty gravy boat. If you don't have one, a measuring cup or small pitcher will do.
You now have no excuse to make gravy from starch, and it's much more tastier than the package mix. This Thanksgiving I'm trying a new recipe for turkey gravy, one with butter, for a creamier base. It should be good, can't go wrong with butter! I hope this helps all you gravy makers!
And remember, when you mind your own biscuits, life will be gravy! Sorry, I couldn't resist!
From my kitchen to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!
PERFECT TURKEY GRAVY
1/2 c. butter, cut into cubes
1 t. course black pepper
1/2 c. flour
4 c. pan drippings or chicken stock
In a large saucepan, melt butter over a medium heat, sprinkle in the black pepper.
Slowly add the flour, constantly whisking to blend well.
After the flour is in and the mixture is lump free, slowly pour the drippings or stock into the pan, always whisking to prevent lumps.
Allow the gravy to cook for several minutes so it can thicken up. Serve or keep warm. Makes 4 cups.
