Spring and all its promised beauty seems to be with us. I hope you had a joyous Easter with your loved ones and worshipped as God has directed us, on the first day of each week .
Though man has selected the calendar date for which it is believed Christ arose, we have no bibical proof that that is the correct date, but thank God we know He arose.
According to the growth of my rhubarb plants, I assume it would not be amiss to put a rhubarb recipe in the column. I love rhubarb and there must be many of my readers who feel the same.
I must have a collection of 50 or more recipes from you. Keep them coming, they are all welcome, and so many different ways to prepare it. Originally rhubarb was called "pie plant." Does anyone know where the present name came from?
The stalk is the only edible part of the plant. The leaves contain oxalic acid therefore can be toxic. I have eight or 10 plants in my bed and have ordered five new plants to add. When it is ready to harvest, I gather the stalks (leaving those large leaves in the bed for mulch), wash and cut the stalks in inch long pieces and freeze it. Thus I have rhubarb to enjoy and share with other rhubarb lovers all winter.
It has been some time since I have used any of Eleanor Marquardt's recipes, so today will be mainly an Eleanor column. Thank you, Eleanor.
. . .
Making jam or jelly is one of my favorite things to do. I make it from all flavors of commercial juice from apple to pineapple. My very favorite is elderberry when I can get the berries. This one I have never tried.
STRAWBERRY-RHUBARB FREEZER JAM
From Eleanor Marquardt
1 pint very ripe strawberries
1 cup fresh rhubarb, ground
4 cups sugar
3/4 cup water
1 box fruit pectin*
Crush strawberries, one layer at a time making sure they are thoroughly mashed. Put prepared berries and ground rhubarb in a large bowl; add sugar. Stir to completely combine; allow to stand at least 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar.
Place water and pectin in a small saucepan; bring to boil over medium heat stirring constantly. Boil and stir one minute. Add to sugar-berry mixture; thoroughly stir for 3 minutes. Fill sterilized jars to within half inch of top. Cover with lids and cool.
Let stand at room temp for 24 hours then place in freezer. It will keep for up to a year. Keep refrigerated when using.
*I have found there is no equal to Sure Jell when it comes to pectin.
. . .
RHUBARB CREAM PIE
From Eleanor Marquardt
1 unbaked pie shell
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 1/2 cups skimmed evaporated milk or light cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 eggs, beaten
3 cups chopped rhubarb
Red food coloring
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a large bowl stir together sugar, salt, and cornstarch. Add milk, vanilla, eggs and a few drops red food coloring; whisk or stir to thoroughly combine. Add rhubarb, stirring to mix well; pour into pie shell and bake 1 hour and 15 minutes.
. . .
Here is a good Crock Pot casserole from Eleanor; a full-meal deal.
COWBOY BEANS
From Eleanor Marquardt
1 pound ground beef
1 large onion, chopped
1 small bell pepper, finely chopped
1 can (28 oz.) pork and beans*
1 1/2 cups ketchup
1 tablespoon vinegar
3 tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons prepared mustard
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Saute beef, onions and bell pepper until beef is no longer pink, stirring to break up lumps; drain drippings. Put all ingredients in crock pot, stirring to mix well. Cover; cook on Low 1 to 2 hours.
*I would probably use canned pinto beans as my family does not care for pork and beans.
. . .
This last recipe is from my files and was requested. Double as needed.
POTATOES AU GRATIN
2 tablespoons butter, divided
1/4 cup minced onion
1 can condensed cheddar cheese soup
1/4 cup milk
2 tablespoons fine dry bread or cracker crumbs
2 cups cooked, cubed potatoes*
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Melt 1 tbsp butter in large skillet over medium heat; saute onion until tender. Stir in soup and milk. Melt remaining butter; mix with crumbs in seperate bowl. Place potatoes in casserole dish; top with soup mixture and garnish top with buttered crumbs. Bake 30 minutes. Serves 2.
*NOTE: I cheat with this recipe: I buy a bag of "Just Potatoes with onions", empty as many as desired in the butter in the skillet and saute until onions are tender then proceed as the recipe directs, adding soup mixture and garnishing as directed. You can find this product at Ramey's in the refrigerated section near cream cheese, etc. It is wonderful to use in many ways; even fried potatoes, if you like onions in them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.