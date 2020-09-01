Since I don't provide the recipes for the last week of the month I am behind with birthday wishes. So happy belated birthday wishes to great-grandsons Parker Swearengin who turned 17 on Aug. 26 and to Cash Whittingham who was 9 on Aug. 30. Parker, who lives in Springfield, is the son of Brian and Heather Swearengin (she is the oldest granddaughter born into our family). Cash Schafer Whittingham is Matthew's son and lives in Rolla (we think it is so special that he carries the family name). I don't get to see either one of the boys as often as I would like, but we keep in touch.
I am going to begin today with recipes from Shirley Sermon and serve her notice that I will be using the last of hers. Hint, hint!
Of this first recipe, she said her dad made these biscuits and entered them in a Senior Center contest, for men only, and won first place. They were to have no help and he wouldn't even let her mother turn the oven on. That doesn't surprise me; men that cook are usually very good cooks. My grandsons Jeremy and Matthew both like to cook and are excellent cooks.
DAD'S HOMEMADE BISCUITS
From Shirley Sermon
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon sugar
Dash of salt
3 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 cup Crisco shortening
1 cup milk
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Mix dry ingredients then cut in shortening until mixture is the size of peas. Add milk; mix until well blended. *On floured surface, roll dough to 1/2-inch thickness then cut with cutter. Place on ungreased baking sheet. Bake 16 to 18 minutes until golden brown.
*Shirley said she wets her counter top; places 2 sheets of wax paper on the wet surface and sprinkles flour on the paper to use as a rolling and cutting surface, making for an easy clean up.
…
Here is an unusual entree from Shirley. Interesting!
BURGER BEAN CUPS
From Shirley Sermon
1 can cream of mushroom soup, divided
1 pound ground beef
1/3 cup fine bread crumbs
1/4 cup fine chopped onion
1 egg, slightly beaten
1/2 teaspoon salt
Dash of pepper
1 can (15-ounce) green beans, drained
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Thoroughly combine 1/4 cup soup with beef and remaining ingredients except beans. On waxed paper make mixture into 4 mounds. Flatten each mound into a 5-inch circle, turning up the edges 1/2-inch to form a cup. Remove from paper to a shallow baking dish. Combine remaining soup and beans; evenly divide the mixture between the four cups. Bake for 30 minutes.
…
CRISPY BAKED CHICKEN
From Shirley Sermon
1/2 cup cornmeal (not cornmeal mix)
1/2 cup flour
1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon ground oregano
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 1/2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast
1/2 cup milk
1/3 cup (6 tablespoons) melted butter
Preheat oven to 375 degrees; grease a 13x9-inch baking pan. Thoroughly combine first 6 (dry) ingredients. Dip chicken in milk then roll in dry mixture to coat evenly. Place in prepared pan; drizzle evenly with butter. Bake 50-55 minutes,
…
The next is recipe is the last one of yours I have, Shirley, so guess what I'm anticipating. Thank you much for all your years of help.
SOUTHWESTERN HAM AND CHEESE SALAD
From Shirley Sermon
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
6 ounces cooked ham steak, cut in cubes
4 ounces cubed cheddar cheese
1/4 cup Miracle Whip
1/4 cup mild salsa
2 scallions, chopped fine
Lettuce
Thoroughly combine all ingredients except lettuce. Cover and chill at least one hour. Serve on a bed of lettuce of choice.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
