Summer gardens are doing better after recent rains and if yours is anything like mine, the plants are producing like crazy!
I didn't plant any zucchini this year and I'm missing it, but I'm sure I'll be gifted some -- and just in time, too! I found a recipe for something new with the popular vegetable.
Also popular are air fryers, especially for summer cooking, and this week's recipe is air fried.
Zucchini chips are easy to make, healthier than potato chips and another reason to plant or buy zucchini. I'm new to air frying but I'm hooked. They make the best French fries ever! My air fryer is also a oven, toaster and air fryer, so instead of using the stove oven, I'm using my air fryer, which means no hot kitchen!
If you have an air fryer, find yourself some zucchini and give this recipe a try. It's tasty with dips of choice or hot sauce. This recipe should end the summer jokes of too much zucchini!
AIR FRYER ZUCCHINI CHIPS
1 cup zucchini sliced into thin chips
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup corn starch
Preheat air fryer to 390 degrees.
Cut zucchini into thin chips.
Mix together panko bread crumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and Parmesan cheese. Optional step: Put mixture into a food processor to make blend into finer pieces that will stick to zucchini better.
Get three medium sized bowls, put corn starch in one, egg in another and panko breadcrumb mixture in the third. Dip Zucchini into corn starch, then egg and then bread crumbs. Make sure each chip is fully coated.
Spray basket with cooking spray. Put zucchini into basket and spray the top of the zucchini with cooking spray. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes. Turn zucchini over and cook for additional 3 to 4 minutes. Take out when zucchini is golden brown on both sides.
Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.