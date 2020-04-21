Because were all still quarantined, because time seems to be standing still, let's continue with how folks cooked back in time during the Great Depression.
I've always found it funny why they called it the "Great Depression," but we must remember words have more than one meaning. What I did find to be "great" about that time in history is the drive to survive, not wasting anything and using everything. They got pretty creative too, and this recipe is proof!
This would be a good one for the kids to make, so they will have a slice of history and a taste of "making do," plus they will appreciate pie from here on out. I'll be making it for fun, but also to honor those before us who had it rough and made it, like we will too!
DEPRESSION-ERA WATER PIE
1 deep dish 9-inch pie crust, unbaked
1 1/2 cups water
4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
5 tablespoons butter, sliced
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Place pie crust on a baking sheet and pour the 1 1/2 cups water into the pie crust.
In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar and salt. Sprinkle evenly over water in the pie crust, but do not stir.
Drizzle vanilla over the pie, then evenly place pats of butter over the top.
Bake for 30 minutes. Reduce heat to 375°F and continue baking for 30 more minutes. Cover crust with foil if browning too quickly.
Pie will be watery but will set up as it cools. Allow to cool to room temperature, then place in fridge to chill before slicing. Enjoy!
