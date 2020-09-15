You know the saying, “You never knew you missed it until you didn't have it anymore?” Well, that applies to Chinese food, too!
I'm not big on takeout foods — about the only takeout we do is pizza — but we are big on Chinese buffets, and I sure do miss egg rolls and fried rice.
This whole COVID-19 has really messed with our lives, who would have ever thought we'd be where we are today? Last week, I had a hard craving for fried rice. I almost caved and looked in the freezer case for store-bought, but thought I could surely make it at home. I've tried many times before, but couldn't get it just right.
But, I have a rice cooker now, so I cooked up a cup of rice, and while that was cooking, I prepped my onion and garlic. Gathered the other ingredients that I thought would go well in the dish and cooked up the best fried rice I've had in a long time.
The secret to good fried rice is the rice! It’s better if cooked the day before and allowed to cool, or right from the cooker. Another tip is good soy sauce and use it to taste.
If 2020 teaches us anything, I hope it's taught you to be better prepared, more self-contained and able to cook more!
So, if you, too, are hankering for some good fried rice, give my version a stir. This recipe feeds two, but you can double it for a family meal. We'll get through this, and will be better for it!
EASY FRIED RICE
1 cup rice, cooked
1 onion, chopped
1 or 2 cloves of garlic, minced
Virgin olive oil, enough to cover the bottom of the pan
1 cup carrots, cut into thin strips
3-4 eggs
soy sauce
pepper
In a large skillet, sauté onions, garlic and carrots in olive oil until tender, about 20 minutes.
Beat eggs in a bowl with a dash of milk until well combined. Add eggs to the pan after the vegetables are cooked, stirring often so they don't stick. Once the eggs have cooked, add rice and stir to blend.
Fry the rice and eggs while you blend the pan completely. Pour in the soy sauce to taste and pepper the pot, again to taste.
On medium low, heat the mixture for about 10 minutes while stirring to coat all the rice with the soy sauce.
Serve hot. You can also add peas, corn or meat to make a whole meal.
