Thank you, Goldie Prine! I'm always so pleased when I hear from someone who reads my column even when they call attention to my errors! You are right, there should be eggnog in an eggnog cake and hopefully you have caught my mistake before I am responsible for someone wasting ingredients because I slipped up.
So, CORRECTION: Please add 1 cup eggnog following the 3 eggs in the cake recipe published Jan. 14 in the Quill. I apologize.
I also thank Goldie for her generous compliments about my effort. They far, far outweighed the correction! I enjoyed your email, Goldie; now can I expect recipes from you?
Now for today: My great-granddaughter, Logyn Ingalsbe is 7 today. Happy birthday, little puzzle pal!
As with Goldie, I get my greatest pleasure and satisfaction from hearing from my readers. My thanks to Melinda Ray who answered my distress call for the friendship cake starter. She said she found it in my column dated Sept. 17, 1997.
My columns are in book-form from Oct. 15, 1980, to December 2004. I had searched the cake index in every book but could not find it. With Melinda giving me the exact date, there it was — but it was not in "cakes.” When that book was indexed it showed up under “A.”
I will print it here and the "why" is self-explanatory. In that column the starter recipe came from Betty Hall and the cake recipe was from a lifelong friend of mine, Verlene Halford.
I am going to give credit and my thanks to all three of these ladies, Betty, Verlene and Melinda. Without Melinda's help I'm not sure I would ever have found it. It is listed as "bread" but is actually a cake. It is called "friendship bread" because you will have enough starter to share with three friends.
Caution: Do not use any thing metal when making this cake.
AMISH FRIENDSHIP BREAD AND STARTER
Starter:
1 package yeast
2 cups lukewarm milk
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon plus 1/2 cup sugar
Bread:
Starter from recipe above
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon. cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon soda
1 large or 2 small packages instant vanilla or butterscotch pudding
3 eggs
1 cup oil
1/2 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped nuts and/or chopped apples, optional
Making the starter:
In a glass bowl, large enough to accommodate final mixing of cake, combine yeast, 1 cup milk, 1 cup flour and 1 tablespoon sugar. With a wooden spoon, beat until smooth. Cover bowl and allow to stand 4 days at room temperature.
Fifth day: "Feed" it by adding 1 cup flour, 1 cup milk and 1/2 cup sugar. Stir with wooden spoon until smooth. Cover bowl and allow to stand until day 10.
Tenth day: Remove 3 individual cups of starter and give to 3 friends along with the bread recipe.
Making the bread: Preheat oven to 350 degrees; spray or grease a large bundt pan.
Thoroughly combine all dry bread ingredients then add this to the starter that remains in the glass bowl, along with remainder of bread ingredients, mixing thoroughly. Pour into prepared pan; bake 60-70 minutes or until tests done.
Cool in pan 10 minutes; turn out onto wire rack to cool completely. This freezes well.
. . .
I had a request for two recipes which I was able to come up with so will answer that request.
NO-BAKE FRUITCAKE
1 cup each:
Miniature marshmallows
Graham crackers, finely crushed
Dark brown sugar
Candy orange slices, chopped fine
Candied pineapple
Candied cherries
Raisins, ground (Grinding is optional.)
Flaked coconut
Pecans, chopped
Black walnuts, chopped
1 small can evaporated milk
Generously butter a 13x9x2-inch pan. Thoroughly combine all ingredients and press firmly and evenly into prepared pan. Thoroughly seal pan with heavy-duty foil and allow to stand 2 weeks at room temperature before serving.
. . .
I found the following requested recipe in my birthday present from my daughter Kitty: “The Updated and Revised Edition of Joy of Cooking.” Thank you, Kitty.
DATE LOAF
1 1/2 cups packed pitted dates cut in quarters or smaller
1 cup boiling water
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
2 large eggs
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups walnuts, chopped and toasted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease one 9x5-inch loaf pan.
Place dates in a medium bowl; stir in water and baking soda. Let stand until lukewarm; about 20 minutes.
In a small bowl whisk together flour, salt and baking powder; set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla. Add date mixture and flour mixture, stirring until well blended. Fold in walnuts.
Scrape batter evenly into prepared pan; bake 55 to 65 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in pan; turn out onto wire rack to cool completely.
God willing, my next column will be Feb. 4. Watch that for an unusual recipe for a "food" column.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
