I’m back from my first foreign trip, which was to England. My sister took me; it was a birthday gift from her husband, who knew we always wanted to go and see where our mum was from.
After a 10 hour flight, nonstop, we landed in London which was our home base for nine days. Our mum was born and raised in Preston, just a two hour train ride north. As we wandered the streets that our Mum once did, we found ourselves in awe of the history and very old buildings that stood in great condition. I grew up hearing stories of her town being bombed during the war and how they had to live on rations, weekly coupons for the staples and how meat was rare.
Modern day Preston still has the feel of my mum’s era. There are no grocery or department stores, just miles of malls and open air cafes. Shopping there would take all day, as you visit each store per need. The bakery was the busiest. Fresh loaves of bread were only a pound (close to $1) and everything in the bakery was less than five pounds. Shopping in England is so cheap with no sales tax, but the food is bland and I was warned.
Breakfast each day, no matter what town we were in consisted of the same buffet items: powdered eggs, noncrispy bacon, porridge, crumpets, tomatoes, mushrooms and pork and beans, to name a few. Yes, pork and beans over eggs or toast was popular but I just couldn’t! No real coffee, instant was served by the pot and no iced tea! Every time we asked for iced tea, we got a puzzled look, so we got by with a cup of hot tea and asked for a glass of ice, which didn’t last long as they would only give us a few cubes.
I sampled fish and chips the first night, as I’m not a fish eater anymore but one bite took me back to the little girl who did eat it weekly at a English pub in California that my Mum found after moving to the states. The power of food is a mighty thing and from that one bite, I was with my mum again.
The whole trip was amazing. We felt like we knew Mum in a different way and could feel her presence with us. We each took some of our mum’s ashes with us so we could bring her home, and we did, in a beautiful spot that reminded us of her.
In honor of my trip, I’ve brought back a recipe for English fish and chips. so you, too, can taste the popular dish of this beautiful country that really does resemble Missouri! If you ever get a chance to travel, do it: Explore new cultures and cuisines, savor the flavors of the country, just bring your own iced tea!
ENGLISH FISH AND CHIPS
4 cod or haddock fillets
6 oz. plain flour
1 tsp. baking soda (bicarbonate of soda)
1- 8 oz. bottle British beer (if it’s hard to find, Irish beer will work)
salt and pepper
extra flour
oil for frying
Peel the potatoes and cut into chunky sized chips. Rinse and dry thoroughly.
Fry chips for about 3 minutes in hot oil or until soft but not colored. Drain and shake well and set to one side.
Put some flour onto a plate. Dredge the fish fillets in the flour thoroughly — this is very important, it stops the batter sliding off when fried. Leave the fish fillets in the flour while you make the batter.
Put flour, baking soda, salt and pepper into a large roomy bowl. Add the beer gradually, stop when you have a thick coating type of batter. Drink any beer that is left. Whisk thoroughly until it is smooth and there are no lumps. Add the lemon juice or a splash of malt vinegar if desired. Mix thoroughly again.
Have your plates, newspaper or whatever ready for eating.
Adjust deep fat fryer to fish frying temperature of 160 degrees Celsius (320 degrees Fahrenheit).
Take one fillet of fish at a time and holding it by the tail or thin end swirl it around the batter until well coated and plunge into hot fat immediately. As soon as it has crisped up and set, add your other fillets one at a time, taking out the first ones as they cook, about 6 to 10 minutes depending on the thickness. Place onto a tray and keep warm in the oven.
Turn up the heat setting to 190 degrees Celsius (374 degrees Fahrenheit) and cook your chips until golden and crisp.
Serve on plates or newspaper with salt and vinegar!
