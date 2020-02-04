Happy birthday to great-granddaughter London Baines who will be 7 on Feb. 8. London and family live in Strafford and don't get down as much as I would like.
My “first” granddaughter, Heather, lives in Springfield. We have a special relationship, keeping in close contact and sharing any good thing that comes our way. So, as promised in my last column I want to share with you a non-food recipe and it comes from her. This is one I think all of you (especially you ladies) will appreciate.
PEPPERMINT FACIAL SCRUB
From Heather Swearengin
1/2 cup pink sugar
1 cup coconut oil (Not melted; just room temp.)
1/2 cup sugar
10-12 drops peppermint essential oil
Making pink sugar: Place 1/2 cup sugar in small bowl; add 2 drops red food coloring and thoroughly mix with a fork. Set aside. In a small bowl of mixer combine remaining ingredients, beating until fluffy. Fold in pink sugar and use as you would a commercial scrub on your face.
. . .
One of the greatest pleasures I get from this effort is answering requests: solving a problem or furnishing a recipe. I had a request for maple syrup recipe. Since they are short and very simple I am going to share some family favorite syrup recipes I made while raising my family. When possible I use only Watkins extract. I have two good recipes for maple syrup but number one is my preference.
No. 1 MAPLE SYRUP
1 cup water
2 cups sugar
1/2 teaspoon maple extract
Place in a heavy saucepan; bring to a rolling boil; add sugar. Cook, stirring constantly until sugar is completely dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in extract.
No. 2 MAPLE SYRUP
In heavy sauce pan combine:
2 1/2 cups sugar
2 cups white syrup
1 1/4 cups water
1 teaspoon maple extract
Bring to boil, cook, stirring constantly until sugar is completely dissolved.
My family's favorite:
CHOCOLATE SYRUP
1 cup powdered cocoa
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 cup water
2 teaspoons vanilla
In heavy saucepan thoroughly stir together cocoa and sugar. Stir in water; bring to boil and cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.
COCONUT SYRUP
2 cups sugar
1 cup water
1 cup white syrup
1 teaspoon coconut extract
In a saucepan combine sugar, water and syrup. Bring to hard boil, stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in extract.
Note: Any and all of the four above recipes keep well on your pantry shelf. If they become grainy, simply gently heat again until smooth.
The following is very unusual but very good if you like pineapple; if not, use your favorite frozen citric juice such as lime, orange or lemon.
PINEAPPLE SYRUP
1 can (6 ounces) frozen pineapple juice, thawed
1 cup honey
1/2 cup butter*
Combine all ingredients in saucepan; bring to boil and cook until well blended, stirring constantly.
*Real butter gives the best flavor. Refrigerate left-overs.
. . .
It is so great to hear from past contributors; it is like meeting up with old friends! And that is just what happened last week: I heard from long-time contributor and friend Shirley Sermon with a wealth of recipes! Shirley has been involved in my efforts almost from the beginning. Her recipes have always been so well received from my readers. She included a variety of recipes this time so keep an eye out for more great recipes from her in coming weeks. What a pleasant surprise! You have my heartfelt thanks, Shirley.
These first two are very unusual. They are stove-top skillet casseroles.
BIG WHEEL BURGER SKILLET
From Shirley Sermon
1/4 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup milk
1 pound ground beef
1 egg, slightly beaten
1/2 cup oats
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Kitchen Bouquet
1 can (8 ounces) spaghetti sauce
1 can (8 ounces) kidney beans with liquid
Loaf of baked French bread
Place ground beef in large bowl; mix onion with milk and add to ground beef with egg, oats, salt and pepper. Stir to mix well; place in a mound in a 10-inch skillet. With wooden spoon handle, score it to make 5 or 6 wedges. Brush surface with Kitchen Bouquet. Thoroughly combine spaghetti sauce and beans; spread evenly over loaf. Simmer, uncovered until done. Serve individual wedges on slices of French bread.
. . .
Shirley said the following recipe came from her Grandma Woods who was a great cook. I love family recipes! You will need a skillet with a tightly fitting lid for this recipe.
PORK CHOPS WITH SAUERKRAUT and DUMPLINGS
From Shirley Sermon
Base:
4 pork chops
Oil
Salt and pepper to taste
1 can sauerkraut, undrained
Fluffy Dumplings:
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup milk
2 tablespoons oil
Directions: Brown chops on both sides in small amount of oil, seasoning to taste. After turning chops to brown second side, evenly scatter kraut over chops. Make dumplings as second side browns.
Dumpling: Stir baking powder and salt into flour and add milk and oil at once, stirring to mix well. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls over kraut. Cover tightly and simmer 20 minutes. DO NOT peek under lid for 20 minutes during cooking. This is very important for "fluffy” dumplings!
. . .
I will complete the column this week from two of my most dependable helpers. Gladys Ball has been with me since the beginning of this. If I remember right that was in the early ’80s, about 40 years ago. And though Eleanor Marquardt has been helping me only since I began this anew in 2015, no one helps me more or is more dependable. Keep up the good work, ladies.
ANGEL LUSH PINEAPPLE
From Gladys Ball
1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding
1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained, reserving juice
1 cup thawed Cool Whip
1 (10-inch) baked angel food cake
10 small fresh strawberries for garnish
In medium bowl combine dry pudding with pineapple juice, stirring to thicken. Stir in pineapple and gently fold in Cool whip. Cut cake horizontally into three layers. Place bottom layer on serving plate and top evenly with 1 1/3 cup pudding mixture. Place next layer on top of first and top with 1 cup pudding. Top with third layer; spread with remaining pudding. Evenly space strawberries, placing them so each of 10 slices will have garnish.
. . .
COLE SLAW INSPIRED BY KFC
From Eleanor Marquardt
1 medium head green cabbage, shredded
1 medium carrot, shredded
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup milk
1/3 cup sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons white vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Combine cabbage and carrot in large bowl; set aside. In medium bowl combine dressing ingredients, whisking until thoroughly blended. Add to veggies and toss to blend well. *NOTE: I might just cheat on this and buy cole slaw mix; enough to equal amount called for. But since I abhor mayonnaise, I won't worry about it. Sorry, Eleanor, I know: I'm strange! I'm in a very, very minority when it comes to mayo. My readers will love your cole slaw.
. . .
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
