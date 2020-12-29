As you read this, we are ending a historical year, and we made it! I'm choosing to see the positive side of 2020, like all the new cooks and bakers who found that cooking from scratch wasn't as hard as they thought. A nod to all the first time gardeners who grew food for their table and enjoyed it.
A special thanks to the folks who started the Quarantine Kitchen group on Facebook, which has grown to over 36,000 members since March, with many cooking and baking for the first time.
It's been tough, that is for sure, but we found new ways to do the ordinary and brought back some of the old crafts to tackle the new. We all have learned, grown and will be better for it! I'm proud of us!
Since this is the last food column for this year, I thought I'd go back through the recipes I've shared all year and pick a favorite. It was hard, but the Sunday Sauce won the title. There is something comforting and sentimental about a big pot of spaghetti sauce simmering on the stove, ladled over a fine Italian pasta with garlic bread on the side to dip in the leftover sauce, it's home.
So, we're ending this monumental year with fond memories from kitchens generations ago, with a dish that I hope lives on for many more generations. There are so many ways to make a simple spaghetti but don't be shy about trying new versions.
Here is the one I featured back in August. Happy New Year, and I have a fun project coming in 2021, so keep an eye out for that! Bon appetit!
ITALIAN SUNDAY SAUCE
1 pound Italian sausage, casings removed
1 pound ground beef
1 chopped small onion
3 crushed cloves of garlic
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 (12-ounce) can of Hunt’s Tomato Paste.
2 (28-ounce) can Hunt’s diced tomatoes (one can is petite diced, one can is regular diced)
2 (15-ounce) cans Hunt’s tomato sauce
2 cups of water
3 teaspoons dried basil
2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 cup red wine
salt and pepper to taste
Brown meat and Italian sausage (break it up as you stir it. You may want to heat up a little oil about 2 minutes before adding the meat.
Add onions to meat mixture and continue cooking. Stir occasionally until onions are softened.
Next, add your diced tomatoes, tomato paste and tomato sauce.
Next, mix in the spices, sugar and garlic.
When the sauce has started boiling, add your wine and water.
Simmer on low, stirring often, for an hour.
