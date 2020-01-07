Seeking ‘Friendship Cake’ starter at reader’s request
A new year; a new decade. How time flies. Early into the new year another year is added to my age and the older I get, the faster time seems to pass, but I just thank God He has given me another day. I pray God blesses our nation in 2020 and through Him we will be blessed. Happy New year; use it wisely!
Happy Birthday today to my first-born granddaughter, Heather (York) Swearengin. She is one of the greatest blessings I have been granted. Also Happy Birthday to Emma Rhodes; we will share a birthday Sunday.
It's a real joy to share a birthday with this beautiful Christian teenager! She recently gave me a gift of a National Geographic magazine published January 1933; the month and year of my birth. What treasure! I didn't realize the magazine had been in existence that long, but found on the internet that it has been continuously published since the first issue: Sept. 2, 1888! Thank you for such special gift, Emma.
HELP: Do you have "starter" for making the "Friendship Cake,” that you would share? I have a reader that would like to make the cake. I have a recipe for the starter, but it is so involved I hesitate to put it in the column — but I will in the coming weeks if no one responds to help us out.
The first recipe of the year comes from a dear friend, Barbara Alsup. I haven't had a chance to try it but do so with confidence; Barbara is a renowned cook. Thanks, Barbara, and a blessed 2020.
SLOW COOKER CRACK CHICKEN
From Barbara Alsup
4 to 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (2 pounds)
1 pound bacon cooked and chopped*
2 cans (10.75 ounces each) cream of chicken soup
1 (1 ounce) pkg. ranch dressing mix
1 3/4 cups milk
1 cup regular long grain rice
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Spray cooker with nonstick spray; place chicken in bottom of cooker. In a bowl, combine the remaining ingredients, reserving half of the cheese. Pour mixture over chicken; sprinkle reserved cheese on top. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours. Remove chicken from cooker; chop and return it to the cooker, stirring to combine.
*I have found if I chop my bacon (with kitchen shears) before I fry it, it fries more evenly.
. . .
Before the holidays I suggested "Gifts in a Jar" and since, I have had a request for a recipe for a hot cocoa jar. This would be handy for your family if placed on your own pantry shelf. This recipe makes enough you can fill several quart jars and have some to enjoy yourself. I find the taste much richer than commercial packets of mix.
HOT CHOCOLATE MIX
1 lb. instant cocoa mix (Such as Nestle's.)
1 cups powdered sugar
1 (6 ounce) jar Coffee-Mate or Creamora
8 qt. box powdered milk
Thoroughly mix all ingredients and store in covered container on pantry shelf. It does not have to be refrigerated.
To use: Place 1/3 cups mix in mug and add 2/3 cups very hot water.
. . .
When searching through my old cookbooks for the above recipe I found the following recipe and couldn't resist sharing it with you. I know these are intended as an appetizer but I love eating them instead of crackers with salad.
SAUSAGE-CHEESE BALLS
1 1/2 cups biscuit mix, such as Bisquick
1 lb. grated cheddar cheese
1 lb. lean ground pork sausage*
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; spray a cookie sheet with nonstick spray.
Combine all ingredients, working with fork or hands until mixture will stick together. Roll into 1 to 1 1/2-inch balls. Place balls on prepared sheet and bake about 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from pan to paper towels to drain. Serve hot or cold.
*Use hot sausage if preferred.
. . .
The Reuben is one of my son's favorite sandwiches. This recipe comes from Eleanor Marquardt. Thanks Eleanor. This makes two sandwiches.
THE GREAT REUBEN SANDWICH
From Eleanor Marquardt
1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing*
4 slices rye bread
8 thin slices of corned beef or pastrami
4 slices Swiss cheese
1/2 cups sauerkraut, well drained
2 tablespoons butter**
Spread dressing on one side of each slice of bread. Top the dressed side of 2 slices of bread with 4 slices of meat, 2 slices of cheese and half of kraut on each; top with remaining bread, dressed side down onto kraut. Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat. Cook sandwiches about 6 minutes per side or until cheese melts and bread is lightly browned. While cooking, press sandwiches lightly to crisp the bread.
*MAKING THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING: Combine 2 tablespoons mayo, 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish and 1 tablespoon cocktail sauce.
**I would suggest buttering the outside of each sandwich with soft butter, as when making grilled cheese, instead of placing sandwiches in the melted butter.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
