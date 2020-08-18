Let us not forget that we are making history here — and cooking it, too — during this historical time.
That was a mouthful, but honestly, I'm only looking for the fun and positive effects from this pandemic and I can always head over to the Facebook group Quarantine Kitchen for a lesson and a laugh.
I'll share at laugh first: Trending in the Kitchen now is battered and deep fried zucchini flowers. People are going crazy over this, ordering the flowers online if they are not growing them. I never even knew this was a “thing” or ever thought about eating my zucchini flowers, but apparently it's a big deal. I'll pass.
Now, onto the lesson. Are you familiar with Sunday sauce? I wasn't until I learned it's an Italian tradition to make spaghetti sauce from scratch on Sundays.
I fell hard for that notion and made my own last Sunday, it was so good! I'm thrilled that some keep the traditions alive and simmering, and whether they do it weekly or seasonally, it's awesome! Edible traditions are the best!
So, with that, I give you a recipe for a true Italian spaghetti sauce made in your kitchen so you, too, can say you've made Sunday sauce — and history.
ITALIAN SUNDAY SAUCE
1 pound Italian sausage, casings removed
1 pound ground beef
1 chopped small onion
3 crushed cloves of garlic
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 (12 ounce) can of Hunt’s Tomato Paste.
2 (28 ounce) can Hunt’s diced tomatoes (one can is petite diced, one can is regular diced)
2 (15 ounce) cans Hunt’s tomato sauce
2 cups of water
3 teaspoons dried basil
2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 cup red wine
salt and pepper to taste
Brown meat and Italian sausage, breaking it up as you stir it. You may want to heat up a little oil for about 2 minutes before adding the meat.
Add onions to meat mixture and continue cooking. Stir occasionally until onions are softened.
Next, add your diced tomatoes, tomato paste and tomato sauce.
Next, mix in the spices, sugar and garlic.
When the sauce has started boiling, add your wine and water.
Simmer on low (stir often) for an hour.
