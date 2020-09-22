I'm calling it, fall is here and it's early!
But before we dig into all the fall dishes, let's close out summer with a pie that is all about summer. It can be enjoyed all year and aren’t those the best kind? This sweet tea pie is a solid slice of warm days and cool menus, we remember those days all too well.
I don't drink sweet tea anymore — all natural is the only way I like it — but sugar is needed for this pie to make it sweet. I haven't found a unsweet tea pie recipe yet, but I'll let you know if I ever do.
This southern pie is slightly similar to the Depression-era chess pie, but made with strong brewed tea. If you’re needing to bring a dish to a gathering and want to bring a conversation starter, try this sweet tea pie and celebrate summer any day of the year. Enjoy!
SWEET TEA PIE
Makes one 9 inch pie
1 frozen pie crust, thawed
1 cup (2 sticks)unsalted butter, softened
2 cups sugar
1 3/4 cups flour
3 egg yolks
1 cup brewed tea, cooled
1 teaspoon lemon zest
juice from half a lemon
2 1/2 teaspoons cornmeal
1/2 teaspoon salt
whipped cream, for topping
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Roll out pie crust and press into a 9 inch pie plate. Crimp edges with a fork and chill until ready to bake.
Add butter and sugar to a large mixing bowl and beat until fluffy. Add yolks one at a time and mix on low. Now add cooled tea, lemon zest and lemon juice and mix well. Stir in flour, salt and cornmeal until it’s all combined.
Pour into pie crust and place on a baking sheet.
Bake 45-55 minutes or until crust is golden and pie is set.
Chill until ready to serve or let sit for at least 10 minutes at room temp.
Slice and top with whipped cream.
