To stay in the good graces of my family, I’m going to try to do better getting birthday greetings in on time. I know this probably isn’t of great interest to you, my readers, but it is of utmost importance to my family; especially to young ones. The older grandchildren would probably just as soon I would skip theirs. Please bear with me; August has the most family birthdays of any month. So happy birthday to three great-grandsons this week: Seth who turns 8 today; Brayden who will be 20 on the eighth (doesn’t seem possible) and Ramzi who will be 6 next Monday, the 12th.
My thanks again to Reba McGinnis! Due to her generosity, I now have white double knit material to finish my quilt! Last year she brought me more than enough of the printed to make the blocks I needed (it requires 320 blocks to complete) and this week she “delivered” all the white I will need. You just can’t beat that for generosity! Thank you so, so much, Reba!
She has quite an abundance of the double knit; she said a shed full, that she would sell. So if you are interested in making something that will never wear out, call me and I will pass your number on to her. It is great for making any household articles: quilts, tablecloths, placemats, throw pillows, etc.
I had a request from a young cook to explain some of the terms she sees in recipes that she does not understand. I will pass along my understanding of these terms and if any of you cooks have a better or clearer explanation please let me know.
Baste: To moisten meats with the meat drippings, fruit juice or sauce during cooking to prevent drying out and to add flavor.
Bread: To coat with fine crumbs.
Dredge: Dip in or sprinkle with flour. I usually do this when frying any meat: fish, beef, chicken, etc., seasoning the flour first with whatever enhances the flavor: salt, sage, pepper, etc.
Marinate: Let the meat stand several hours (or even overnight in the refrigerator) in a highly seasoned oil/acid solution to flavor or tenderize.
Saute: Cook quickly in a small amount of fat
Sear: Brown quickly.
Cut or cut-in: Combining shortening with flour or other dry ingredients until shortening is size of peas. If you don’t have a pastry blender (and I highly recommend getting one; they are not very expensive) you can use two knives.
Scald: To heat milk or other liquid to just below the boiling point. This was done to kill bacteria in fresh milk but is seldom called for in more recent recipes since our milk is pasteurized. You still see this process called for in old-time recipes but is not necessary in store-bought milk
I am a teacher at heart, so if you have any questions I can help you with, I am always ready. For any cook, new or long-timer, here is a book I would highly recommend: “Food Lover’s Companion.” The information it holds is unlimited. I have bought one for several of my grandchildren who love to cook.
• • •
I will finish the column for this week with a variety of recipes from a variety of good cooks. First, I have a dear Christian friend in West Vue, Carolyn Hall who sent me a recipe for a fruit salad. I value her friendship and to help me with this endeavor from her bed is such a gift! Carolyn said this should be refrigerated overnight.
DELICIOUS FRUIT SALAD
From Carolyn Hall
1 can cherry pie filling
1 large can crushed pineapple, drained
1 can Eagle Brand milk
2 c. miniature marshmallows
1 c. chopped pecans
1 (8 oz.) tub Cool Whip, thawed
Thoroughly combine all ingredients in order given. Refrigerate overnight.
• • •
Another sister in Christ, Veda Blair sent me another greeting card containing a recipe. Veda has a health issue at this time so I feel very humbled that these ladies think of me. (Veda is also my cousin. I grew up with her mother, Marjorie (Vaughan) Cockrum and she was one of my best friends.)
LEMON-FROSTED ANGEL CAKE
From Veda Blair
1 (8 or 9-inch) baked, round angel food cake
1 (22 oz.) can lemon pudding and pie filling
1 (8 oz.) lemon yogurt
1 (8 oz.) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
Garnish:
Lemon slices
Mint leaves
Cut cake horizontally into 4 layers. In a medium bowl, thoroughly combine pie filling and yogurt. Spread 1/3 of filling (about 1 cup) between each cake layer. Frost top and sides with whipped topping. Garnish as desired.
God’s blessings, my thanks and my love to both Carolyn and Veda!
• • •
Gladys Ball is such a dependable and continuous help in my efforts to put out good recipes. She said she had made this cake for years. My great-grandchildren love this and I make it so often when they visit I’m sure they think it is the only cake I know how to make. It is so easy to make and as Gladys said, it is delicious! Thanks much, Gladys.
CHERRY CHOCOLATE CAKE
From Gladys Ball
Cake:
1 pkg. chocolate cake mix
3 eggs
1 can (21 oz.) cherry pie filling
Frosting:
1 c. sugar
5 tbsp. butter
1/3 c. milk
1 c. chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease and flour (or spray) 13x9-inch cake pan.
Cake: Combine all ingredients; stir by hand until thoroughly blended. Pour into prepared pan; bake 35-40 minutes or until it springs back when lightly touched. Cool completely.
Frosting: In a small saucepan, combine sugar, butter and milk. Place over medium heat; bring to boil, stirring constantly; cook approximately one minute until butter melts and sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and add chocolate chips. Stir until chips are melted and mixture is smooth.
• • •
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
