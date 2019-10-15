We have had a few days of beautiful fall weather but from the sound of the weather forecast some winter weather is about to ascend on us. As I write this on Friday Oct. 11, we are being threatened with a killing frost within the next 24 hours.
Though I prefer winter weather to summer, I am not ready to give up my garden tomatoes and frost means I will have to harvest my peanuts. I have had the least productive tomato plants this year that I have ever had, but thankful for what they did produce and they are still producing enough for my table. So much for weather.
Happy Birthday to granddaughter, Heather Whittingham and though she is a long way from home right now, I am sure some family member will let her know I remembered her birthday. Heather is a traveling nurse. They just recently spent three months in Wisconsin but now are in North Carolina for three months. She is working in a Winston-Salem hospital.
Her family, my grandson Jeremy and two great-grandsons Zack and Noah, travel with her. Jeremy homeschools the boys and I am so thankful they can all be together. And they are getting to see so much of our great country; that alone is a good education!
I appreciated the recent article in the Quill explaining a “sure fire” way to boil eggs for easy peeling. I haven’t tried it yet but it is at the head of my “to do” list. Successfully peeling eggs has never been my thing, so I am anxious to try one more idea.
I get a lot of interesting questions seeking an easier way to accomplish a cooking process and for new ideas for an old standard. I will stick in a few this week and any time you have question to which I can come up with an answer, I am a teacher at heart. I will do my best to help.
1. Out of powdered sugar or just want to make your own? Place granulated sugar in a blender and process until it is powder. One-half cup of granulated sugar makes almost a cup of powdered sugar.
2. Greasing a cake pan can be very messy; but just place your hand in a sandwich bag; dip in the shortening, grease the pan and store the bag in the shortening can for use next time. No greasy hands to wash!
3. Does your pasta or rice turn out “gummy”? Add 2 teaspoons of cooking oil to the water before adding the rice or noodles.
4. Something different but delicious: Stir 1/4 c. jam or jelly into a carton of Cool Whip for a great frosting or topping for anywhere desired. For a really tasty frosting or filling try the following recipe.
FROSTING OR FILLING
8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
1 c. powdered sugar
1 carton Cool @hip
1/4 c. jam or jelly, opt.
In a large mixer bowl, beat cheese and sugar until smooth. Add Cool whip and jelly and gently fold in until well blended.
• • •
The remainder of the column are recipes from my anonymous gentlemen contributor. He comes up with great recipes that are easily prepared. Thanks again! I have made this first casserole and it is both great and easy.
HOT TAMALE PIE
Corn chips
2 cans (15 oz. each) chili
1 can tamales
12-15 slices of Velveeta cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; lightly butter the bottom of a 13x9-inch baking pan. Cover bottom of pan with the chips. Spread the chili evenly over all the chips. Unwrap tamales and cut in coin-type slices about 1/2-inch thick. Evenly place tamale slices on top of chips. Completely cover the casserole with the cheese. Bake 20-30 minutes or until hot and cheese is melted.
• • •
This next is a very timely recipe. I love to carry salted pumpkin seeds in my pocket to munch on.
SALTED PUMPKIN SEEDS
Thoroughly clean the pumpkin seeds. (They seem to do better if allowed to dry before proceeding.)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Put a small amount of oil in a baking dish large enough to scatter seeds in almost a single layer. Add seeds, stirring so all of them will be oiled then spread thin and lightly salt. Bake until lightly toasted, stirring occasionally and adding more oil if needed. Cool and store in tightly covered container.
• • •
This is an unusual bread recipe and I haven’t tried it but has the makings of great biscuits with little hassle. I still have my mother’s biscuit cutter: a baby food can with holes punched in the bottom. That can is at least 60 years old for it was one I had emptied feeding one of my babies. It’s a treasure!
COUNTRY BISCUITS
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Stir together:
2 c. all-purpose flour
4 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
Gradually add 1 to 1 1/4 c. heavy whipping cream, gradually mixing with a fork until the mixture holds together. Turn out on very lightly floured surface and gently knead 8 to 10 times. Roll to 1/2-inch thick and cut with 1 1/2 to 2-inch cutter. Place on ungreased cookie sheet; bake 10-12 minutes until golden brown.
• • •
This casserole can be completed in a crock pot or in the microwave. I prefer the crock pot.
2 tbsp. lard*
1/2 c. finely chopped onion
1 tbsp. flour
1/2 c. milk
4 oz. chopped green chilies
1/2 tsp. salt
2 c. diced cooked beef
Small can of tomatoes, drained
1/4 c. oil
8 corn tortillas
Shredded cheese
In skillet, cook onions in lard until tender; blend in flour. Add milk, chilies, and salt, stirring constantly while cooking until thick and bubbly. Add beef and tomatoes; keep warm. Heat oil in skillet and fry tortillas 15 seconds on each side. Place a tortilla in crock pot (or microwave-safe casserole if using microwave to complete). Add a layer of meat then a small amount of cheese. Repeat these layer until all ingredients are used, ending with a good layer of cheese. In crockpot, heat on Low until heated through and cheese has melted. If using microwave, heat in 5 minutes increments until thoroughly heated and cheese has melted.
* Solid vegetable shortening such as Crisco can be used instead of lard.
He sent a fabulous dessert recipe but I won’t overload you with it this week but look for it first next week. Hope you enjoy cooking as much as I do; then my time isn’t wasted on this effort. Please send in your recipes, any kind!
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
