We are straight in line for the next holiday; they sure are moving quickly! I realize not everyone celebrates St. Patrick's Day, but you can celebrate the foods of such occasions.
It took me a bit to like corned beef, but I blame the cut more than the flavor. The flat cut is leaner and needs to be cooked longer, whereas the point cut is fattier which makes the meat more moist, so it really depends on your budget and preference.
I usually buy one of each and cook both different ways, one in the slow cooker and the other in the oven. We like the leftovers for other meals; shredded for tacos is our favorite.
Now that we’ve got the basics out of the way, let's talk about bread: Irish soda bread, of course. This fluffy, easy bread takes no time to bake and when the cook adds "everything seasoning,” made known by the popular everything bagel, the flavor is heightened, resulting in a very tasty bread that you'll be wanting to make more often.
So, if you’re cooking up an Irish dinner, make a loaf of this bread to add to your St. Patrick's day menu. You may want to make two — it makes a good toast, too — and don't forget the Irish butter!
EVERYTHING IRISH SODA BREAD
1 1/3 cups all purpose flour
3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon everything seasoning, separated
1 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon sea salt
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
1 egg plus 1 tablespoon water (whisked together for an egg wash)
Preheat oven to 425.
Mix flour, everything seasoning, baking soda, sea salt and buttermilk in large bowl until lumps form and it pulls together. Dump the dough onto a floured surface and knead until it forms a soft ball. Place the dough ball into a round cast iron skillet or round pan.
Cut an X on top of the dough so it extends from one end to the other. Brush the whole top of the ball with the egg wash and sprinkle the remaining 1 teaspoon of everything seasoning.
Bake for 15-20 mins. or until a golden crust forms, then lower the heat to 400, cover loaf with foil and continue to bake for 25-30 mins. until it sounds hallow when tapped.
Remove from pan and cool before slicing. Serve with Irish butter.
