Who would have thought we'd still be dealing with COVID-19 in July? But we are. Life has been challenging for all of us, that we have in common.
2020 has been unreal, but from it does come some positive changes. We are still cooking, baking, gardening, getting projects done at home and stocking up on essential items. All these new habits are really old ways from generations before us. It's a life lesson that we will not soon forget.
From this, I hope you are enjoying cooking and baking now that you've had more time to practice it, and not just rushing through it to get a meal on the table. With a good meal comes the company you share it with, even if it's only having your family around the table.
Not only are we cooking and baking, we’re making memories, another positive from a negative.
So, since our lives are a daily challenge, I'm following the crowd over at the Quarantine Kitchen (www.facebook.com/groups/quarantinekitchen20) and sharing the hottest recipe going around there now. Everyone is making the Impossible Pie and raving about it, so of course I had to get in on the excitement. Warning, this pie is a coconut-based pie, just so you know. I love coconut but know some do not.
There are other versions of a impossible pie but this coconut one is what everyone is making. Not sure why it's "impossible" but there is a mystery for sure — it makes its own crust! That is half the work, another reason to give it a try! Stay cool and we will all get past this challenging time, one pie at a time!
IMPOSSIBLE PIE
1/2 cup Bisquick
3/4 cup sugar
4 eggs
1 cup coconut, flaked
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoons butter, softened
Combine all ingredients and pour into a buttered 9 in. pie pan. Bake for 20-25 mins at 400, or until custard sets.
Like magic, it layers into a crust, custard and coconut topping pie. Enjoy!
