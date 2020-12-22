Editor’s note: This is a continuation of You’vah’s column from Dec. 15.
Before I answer more requested candy recipes, remember the suggestion I made last week: There is no better time than the holidays to remember the shut-in with a treat easy for them to prepare. In years past, when quart jars were plentiful I would put all the dry ingredients for a batch of cookies in a quart jar, attach the recipe, dress the jar with ribbon, etc., and deliver it to someone whom I knew would appreciate an easy way to make a treat for the holidays. Jars are almost obsolete now but a plastic bowl or holiday tin with a cover would work great.
If you had rather buy the ingredients ready to give instead of putting them together you will find packages at the dollar stores (for $2) that are complete and includes the instructions for preparing them. Just pour the ingredients into a pretty holiday tin and give a thoughtful gift. I shared one recipe last week for Spicy Oatmeal Cookie Mix.
…
It is hard to believe, considering the ingredients, but the following fudge is the smoothest, best fudge I have ever eaten. I promise you will not taste the cheese.
VELVEETA FUDGE
4 pounds powdered sugar
1 cup cocoa powder
1 pound butter cut in pieces
1 pound Velveeta cheese, cut in pieces
2 teaspoons vanilla
Nuts, optional
Line a jelly-roll pan with waxed paper, extending it well past both ends.
Sift together sugar and cocoa into large bowl.
Place butter and cheese in heavy saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring constantly until melted, smooth, and well combined. When smooth and well mixed pour into powdered sugar and cocoa mixture. Add vanilla and stir until mixture is thoroughly mixed. Stir in nuts if using. Pour into prepared pan. When set solid, lift from pan, using the ends of wax paper and cut as desired.
Yield: About 4 pounds
…
Peanut butter fudge is one of my family's favorites.
BEST PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE
1 pound powdered sugar
1/3 cup nonfat dry milk
1/3 cup smooth peanut butter
1/2 cup white Karo syrup
1 tablespoon water
1 teaspoon vanilla
Butter an 8x8 pan. Sift together sugar and dry milk; set aside. In small saucepan place peanut butter and syrup; place over low heat and simmer, stirring constantly until melted and smooth. Add water and vanilla, stirring to mix well. Remove from heat and add dry ingredients, stirring to mix well. Pour into prepared pan and pat with hand until even.
…
This last fudge recipe is one of my very favorites. I always keep some candy canes from year to year to be sure I have them to make this candy.
Ghirardelli white chips make are best in making this. It is so good and so easy to make.
PEPPERMINT FUDGE
From Mrs. Bob Caton
2 (12 ounces each) white chocolate chips
1 can Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk
1 cup finely crushed candy canes
Line an 8x8-inch pan with foil or wax paper allow ends to extend for lifting the fudge out when set.
Place chips and milk in a large microwaveable bowl, stirring to mix well. Microwave until chips are melted and mixture is smooth when stirred, checking and stirring every 20 minutes or so. Remove from microwave and stir in candy cane chips, stirring just enough to combine. Pour into prepared bowl. When cold and set, lift out and cut into portions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.