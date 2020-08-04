Hello August! We made it this far!
I thought for sure, by now, we'd have more dining rooms open. I can't imagine what the restaurant industry is going through and how hard it must be on them. We have it easier for sure, but trying to please the family nightly with meals, snacks and dessert once in a while can get a bit challenging.
Last week, I challenged myself to make something new each night for dinner; it was hard. I only lasted three nights and caved to the same meals I always make. But those few nights were fun and our palettes got to sample something different. I will do it more often.
With the kids at home, I thought why not let them challenge themselves to do a little of the cooking or baking? I'll start them off easy with a no-bake pie for dessert, it's easy, quick and colorful.
They won't make a big mess, either, with just a handful of ingredients. The only tough part is choosing the flavor of Kool-Aid for this Kool-Aid pie.
During this trying time, the best thing we all can do is make the best of it, take proper care of each other and do all we can to stay positive and healthy. Learning new things will be the plus to the negative for the year! Enjoy!
NO BAKE KOOL-AID PIE
1 graham cracker crust (homemade or store bought)
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 (8-ounce) container Cool Whip
1 package Kool-Aid drink mix, flavor of your choice
Mix together Kool-Aid mix and sweetened condensed milk until well-blended.
Fold in whipped topping until everything is mixed together.
Pour into pie crust, and you are done!
Let it set up in the fridge for a couple hours so you can slice to serve.
