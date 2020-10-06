I can't wait for "Meatloaf Monday" since discovering a pork version, so as I write this, it is meatloaf Sunday!
As I've stated before, I like to cook a nice meal for us on Sundays. It's the day of the week that is most relaxed, so my effort is eager. I
I recently tried a second home delivery service for meals, if you remember, I first tried Hello Fresh and gave you my review. I liked it, it was fun and very tasty. This second subscription, Every Plate, was a freebie to try, but I was disappointed in the handling of the produce and the small portion sizes. But, it did turn me onto pork meatloaf, a soy glazed meatloaf that was so good, I had to make it twice in one week.
I've always added a little pork sausage to my beef loafs, but this all-pork recipe has me converted. Most grocery stores sell ground pork so no concern there. If you can't find any, head to Dennis' Meat Market, I'm sure he can ground some for you.
During this trying time with so many being quarantined, a meal subscription service might just be a good way to make sure you are prepared. If you like a good meatloaf, give this pork loaf a try. I'm pretty sure you'll be hooked, too!
SOY GLAZED PORK MEATLOAF
1 pound ground pork
1 slice of bread
2 tablespoons milk
1/4 cup soy sauce
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon sriracha or chili sauce
1 clove garlic
1 scallion, chopped
1/4 cup ketchup
2 teaspoon sugar
Soy glaze: In a small bowl combine the soy sauce, garlic powder, ketchup and sugar and blend well.
Preheat oven to 400.
In a medium bowl, soak bread in the milk for a few minutes, then break up with hands. Stir in pork, sriracha, scallion whites and salt and pepper to taste. Form mixture into 2 even loaves.
Place on baking sheet lined with tin foil, and bake for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove from oven and spoon the soy glaze over each loaf.
Return to oven and continue to bake for about 15-20 minutes, or until meatloaf is cooked through.
