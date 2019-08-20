Here we are mid August already, and my garden is slowly becoming bare.
My tomatoes didn’t do well this year — I might have gotten them out too late — nor did the cucumbers that couldn’t handle the heat. About the only thing I have left which is doing the best, is spaghetti squash. I only planted four seeds since this is the first time growing it, and I’ve only eaten it once but long before it became popular. Such an odd vegetable but very interesting and fun to cook.
If you’ve ever wondered or been a bit leery of trying one, rest easy, as they are so simple. I picked my first squash the other day, so I got on Pinterest this morning to find the best way to cook them. The easiest is cutting it in half, scrap out the seeds and guts, like a pumpkin, and then place both halves open side down in a baking dish coated with olive oil and sprinkled with a dash of salt. Bake for one hour in a 350 degree oven.
You can also cook them in an Instant Pot!
Once cooled, take a fork and pick out the inside and, like magic, you have pasta! In reality it’s not really pasta, but a much healthier option. The spaghetti squash is a low calorie, high fiber alternative to plain pasta, making it a healthy aid in losing weight. Once cooked, in so many ways, the squash mocks the pasta really well.
While I was surfing Pinterest, I found a ton of recipes for spaghetti squash, from boats filled by your imagination to pizza crust, all saved for future harvests.
One recipe did stand out, and that was for breadsticks using the cooked squash. I had all the ingredients except the almond flour, so I ran to the heath food store for the small amount I needed and made it the other night. They weren’t bad at all — I couldn’t get mine to flip, and if I had, they would have been a bit more crunchy. Overall, they’re a keeper!
This could be a game changer, oh how I’ve missed cheesy bread on spaghetti night. And I’ll be growing a lot more spaghetti squash next year, too!
SPAGHETTI SQUASH BREAD STICKS
2 cups cooked and chopped spaghetti squash
1 large egg
1 cup shredded low fat mozzarella cheese divided
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
4 tablespoons almond flour
3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon finely chopped parsley
Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Chop cooked spaghetti squash so that pieces are no more than 1 inch long. Measure out 2 cups. Save the rest of your spaghetti squash for another recipe. Using a tea towel or several sturdy paper towels, work in small batches to wring dry the spaghetti squash. When you are finished, you should have about 1 cup of spaghetti squash remaining. Add spaghetti squash, egg, 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning and almond flour to a large mixing bowl. Mix until all ingredients are thoroughly combined. Dump zucchini mixture onto baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Using a spatula, spread out the batter so that it forms an oval that is approximately 9 inches long and 1/4 inch thick. Bake in oven about 15 minutes or until edges are golden brown and the surface is dry to the touch. Remove from oven and carefully flip over. Sprinkle 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese across the surface. Lower oven temperature to 425°F. Bake for about 6-8 minutes or until cheese is melted and starts to blister. Sprinkle parsley over bread sticks. Slice and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.