You’va Friend in the Kitchen

I have one family birthday wish this week. Great-grandson, Deacon Williams will turn 21 on Oct. 8. Happy Birthday, Deacon. How time flies!
I hope you are enjoying our beautiful fall weather as much as I am. This is my favorite time of year. My zinnias are still very pretty, though top-heavy as the seeds begin to mature. I ordered my seed this year from a company I had never used before and they are the tallest with the biggest, brightest blooms I have ever grown. Most reached 5 to 6 feet tall with blooms as large as softballs. It wasn't real smart to plant them next to my row of peppers since they provided a little too much shade. But I didn't expect them to be so profuse.
I plant a row of zinnias each year in honor of my mother. The first row in her vegetable garden was always given over to zinnias. If you are interested in planting zinnias next year, I will have an abundance of seed, God willing, to give away when they have dried.
I am still "playing" in apples. I have been making apple butter and then making jelly using the peelings. I will share those efforts with you but first I want to thank my nephew and niece, Junior and Pam Guffey, for loaning me their apple peeler. (They even delivered it.) What a time saver it is! It peels, cores and slices in one process. It prompted me to go out and by one of my own; it will peel my potatoes, too.
Before crock pots, I baked down my apple butter in the oven but still had to stir often to keep it from burning. Now, thanks to the crock pot, I just put it to cooking and go about other things; stirring it only once during the process.
Don’t forget to save the peels (and cores, if you want to) for great jelly. Jonathan makes the tastiest product then next in line are Gala and Fuji; good tart apples! This recipe called for putting the product in containers and storing in the refrigerator. I do not have room in my refrigerator to store all I wanted to make so I followed the instructions in my Ball Blue Book for canning. I will include those with this recipe.*
CROCK POT APPLE BUTTER
6 large apples, peeled, cored and chopped fine
1/3 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon allspice
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
Thoroughly combine sugars and spices in a bowl large enough to hold the chopped apples. Add apples and toss to coat well. Place apples in crock pot, scraping in any sugar mixture that has stuck to the mixing pan. Cover and cook on High 5 hours (or on Low for10 hours) stirring once after 3 or 4 hours. At end of cooking process ( 5 or 10 hours), uncover and continue to cook on High for 2 hours or until thickened, stirring occasionally.
*Canning: Fill hot, sterilized jars (I used half pints), leaving space for expansion; seal with hot lids and process in boiling water bath for 10 minutes. Yield for this recipe was only 5 half-pints so I doubled it several times. But easy on the nutmeg when doubling it. It gets really strong.
For the jelly, the recipe suggested using peels and cores but first removing the seeds from the core. I didn’t use the core but wished I had and will, next time. But I see no need to remove the seed since you will be straining the peels. I used the following process in preparing the juice then I switched to using the recipe in Sure Jell for freezer apple jelly. Good luck finding Sure Jell! I had mine from last year. I stocked up at the end of canning season when it went on sale. This year doesn't look favorable for a repeat of that.
APPLE PEEL-AND-CORE JELLY
Peels and cores from 10 apples (About 4 pounds)
6 cups water
Press peels under water. Bring water to a full boil then reduce to medium-low simmer. Simmer 45 minutes then bring to full boil an additional 2 minutes. Cool until safe to handle. Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer, saving the juice and discarding the solids. I added a few drops of red food coloring to my juice just for a pretty colored jelly.
Forgive me for staying on an "apple kick" but they are about my favorite fruit. There are so many ways to enjoy them. I will share a tip with you about baking an apple pie then I will end with a super roast recipe. Super easy, too.
TIP WHEN BAKING AN APPLE PIE
Place a layer of apples in the crust first. Then a layer of all the other ingredients you use in your pie; then layer the remaining apples on top. Dot with butter (of course), and bake as usual. Your pie will not run over in your oven.
EASY CHUCK ROAST
1 can cream of mushroom (or celery) soup, undiluted
4 to 5 pounds beef chuck roast
1 package dry onion soup mix
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Place a sheet of foil, large enough to thoroughly wrap your roast airtight, in an oven-proof skillet. Pour mushroom soup on the foil; place roast in soup and then sprinkle it with the dry soup mix. Seal the roast as airtight as possible and bake 3 to 4 hours. It will be fork tender.
