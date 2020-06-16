Now that school is out for the summer and the kids will probably want to have friends over to visit since the quarantine has been lifted, you'll need a big recipe to feed them all. So we’re going back to school for everyone's favorite, school pizza!
When I was in school, back in the day, I would always bring my lunch — until junior high school, when I felt so grown up buying my lunch. To this day, I'll always claim the pizza as a favorite. It was baked in oversized baking sheets, producing square slices and it always had a taste of its own. I’m pretty sure it was the sauce, or the lack of, as I recall. But, for a teenager, it was a slice of maturity.
So, when I saw a recipe for school pizza being passed around the internet, I knew I had to share it with you and all the school memories that tag along. If you have a bunch to feed, or just like the leftovers, this recipe is for you!
Treat the family, share your school stories and enjoy a slice from the past. Enjoy your summer too!
SCHOOL PIZZA
2 ⅔ cups flour
¾ cup powdered milk
2 tablespoons sugar
1 packet of quick rise yeast
1 teaspoon salt
1 ⅔ cup warm water (105-110 degrees)
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Filling:
½ pound ground chuck
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 8-ounce block mozzarella cheese – grated yourself (to be authentic school pizza, use imitation mozzarella shreds.)
Sauce (made the day before):
6-ounce can tomato paste
1 cup water
⅓ cup olive oil
2 cloves garlic minced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
½ tablespoon dried oregano
½ tablespoon dried basil
½ teaspoon dried rosemary crushed
Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Spray pan with Pam and lay parchment paper down (Pam makes it stick).
In a large bowl combine flour, powdered milk, sugar, yeast, salt – whisk to blend.
Add oil to hot water (110-115 degrees) and pour into your mixture.
Stir with a wooden spoon until batter forms – don’t worry about lumps, you just want no dry spots.
Spread dough into pan using fingertips until it’s even. If dough doesn’t want to cooperate, let rest 5 minutes and try again.
Bake just the crust for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.
Brown meat until it resembles crumbles. Set aside and drain.
Get out the pizza sauce and to partially baked crust, assemble: sauce, spread all over crust; sprinkle meats; and sprinkle cheese.
Bake at 475 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes until cheese melts and begins to brown. Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes.
Cut in slices and serve!
(0) comments
