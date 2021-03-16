I hope you didn't forget to "spring forward" with your clock on Sunday, or you were probably late for worship. I'm not a fan of daylight saving time but will have to abide by it.
I recently had a nice visit with Ernestine Doss, via telephone, and that visit really paid off, not just in a very enjoyable conversation, but she sent me several recipes and some copies of a magazine, Country Woman, which I am really enjoying; so many interesting articles.
Thanks, Ernestine, for everything. I don't know her personally but the Doss family has been in our area since 1965 when the Doss and Harper Lime Quarry was opened about 4 miles northwest of West Plains. We bought our home farm in that area in 1958, about one-quarter of a mile from the quarry. Like everyone in that area we drove many trips through the quarry to reach North U.S. 63 just north of the Welcome Center. My son Randall owns and lives on the family farm, and that is still his shortcut to areas north of West Plains.
I will share with you some of Ernestine's recipes and then finish with some information that was included in the same package. I love sauerkraut and pork so am anxious to try this first one.
SAUERKRAUT HOT DISH
From Earnestine Doss
1 1/2 pound pork steak, cubed
1 medium onion, chopped fine
1 can (16 ounces) sauerkraut, undrained
1 can (10 3/4 ounces) cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
8 ounces noodles, cooked and drained
Salt and pepper to taste.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet brown steaks on both sides; add onion and sauté until onions are transparent. Stir in kraut, noodles and soup.* Season to taste. If it seems too thick, stir in a small amount of water. Cover and bake 1 1/2 hours or until meat is tender, stirring occasionally.
*You may want to temporarily remove steaks while combining the kraut, etc. in the skillet but return them to the skillet and mix them well with the other ingredients. Also to save time in baking, the steaks can first be cooked (in the skillet) then continue as directed, baking only about 30 minutes.
…
I like the combination of ground beef and ground pork. This recipe has good proportions to make a tasty entree.
MEXICAN BEAN BAKE
From Ernestine Doss
1/4 pound ground pork
1 pound ground lean beef
Small amount of bacon fat
1 medium onion, chopped
1 large can chili beans
6 ounces tomato paste
4 ounces can of mushrooms pieces, drained
2 ounces can chopped pimento, drained
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a skillet brown the pork and beef in the bacon fat; add onions and sauté a few minutes. Drain off fat. Add remain remaining ingredients and seasoning, mixing well. Pour mixture into casserole dish and bake about 1 hour to combine flavors.
…
I love Cracker Jacks. They bring happy memories of childhood. The only problem is when you make your own or buy Crunch 'n Munch there is no toy in them as there was in my childhood. I'll just forget the absence of the toy and make me some by Ernestine's recipe.
CARAMEL CRACKER JACKS
From Ernestine Doss
2 cups light brown sugar
1/2 cup white corn syrup, like Karo
1 3/4 stick butter
1/2 teaspoon cream of tarter
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup unpopped popcorn (16 cups popped)
Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
Pop corn and set aside in a large pan.
In a heavy bottom saucepan mix the first four ingredients; place over low heat; cook, stirring constantly until comes to a boil; boil 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in baking soda. (It will foam up.) Stir to mix well; pour over popped corn stirring to coat all. Pour onto a cookie sheet or jelly-roll pan and scatter evenly. Place in oven and bake 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. If stored in a covered container for a day or two, it will taste even better.
…
Passing along shopping fact I learned from one of the magazines I received:
CHOOSING CHEDDAR CHEESE
For a milder and softer cheddar, choose yellow
For a sharper and firmer, choose white cheddar
I will share more shopping tips with you next, God willing.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.