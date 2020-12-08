Tis the season for our kitchens to be the main event with all the holiday baking and treats.
For many of us, it's such a busy time and finding the time to bake can be slim, so I thought I'd devote this week to taking it easy on ourselves — so stock up on cake mixes.
Cake mixes can do so much more these days. I'm sure Pinterest can be credited for that, but really, one cake mix can make cookies, muffins, pound cake and donuts, to name a few things. I usually grab extra cake mixes when I find them on sale so I have them when I need a quick dessert or gift, even.
I had one cake mix left in the pantry, so this morning I made a German chocolate pound cake from the mix, made a glaze from some salted caramel frosting I had in the refrigerator and topped if off with pecan halves. So easy, so good and would make a nice edible gift.
I'm hooked on “easy” this holiday season, and you can't go wrong with a cake mix. Below are recipes for some of the ways to use it that I mentioned above, but there are more online. Whip up a pound cake of your own, the possibilities are endless.
Happy holiday baking!
CAKE MIX POUND CAKE
1 cake mix (your choice)
1 small box pudding (one that compliments the cake flavor)
1/2 cup oil
1 cup water
4 eggs
Heat oven to 350. Grease a long loaf pan or 2 regular pans. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl and beat on high until well combined. Pour into pan 3/4 way full and bake for 45-50 mins. or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool before adding glaze, optional.
…
CAKE MIX DOUGHNUTS
1 cake mix
1 egg
1/4 cup oil
1 cup water
Heat oven to 350. Grease a donut pan. Mix all ingredients in a bowl and beat on high until well combined. Fill donut pan halfway and bake for about 25-30 mins or until cake is done. Cool before icing.
…
CAKE MIX MUFFINS
1 cake mix
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 tablespoons flour
2/3 cup milk
1/3 cup oil
3 eggs
Heat oven to 350. Line or grease muffin pan. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and beat on high until well mixed. Fill each cup 3/4 way full. Bake for about 30 mins to until a toothpick comes out clean.
…
CAKE MIX COOKIES
1 cake mix
1/2 cup oil
2 eggs
Oven at 350. Grease or line a cookie sheet. Place the ingredients in a bowl and mix by hand until you get a stiff dough. Pinch off one inch size balls and roll till round. Place on cookie sheet and flatten with fork, repeat. Sprinkle a bit of sugar on top, optional. Bake 12-20 mins. or till a toothpick comes out clean.
