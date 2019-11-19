If you’re like me, you just realized Thanksgiving is two weeks away and the menu is still not created. The mad dash to plan, find recipes, clean china and compare prices on turkeys just got real.
A little tradition of mine to do online is my annual “Yum or Yuck” poll on Facebook. I like to see what other people think of the foods of Thanksgiving, it’s interesting to see everyone’s take on the same dish.
One popular side dish that I never knew existed is green bean casserole. It wasn’t until I moved to Arkansas before I tasted my first bite, and to be honest, I’m not a fan. I’m not sure if it’s the soggy blend of green beans and mushroom soup or what, but I pass every year. It’s not even on my menu but I know many do like it.
With that in mind, I set out to find another take on this popular dish to see if there was one I might try, and I did find one! I love green beans, depending how they are prepared, so this Italian version sounded like a recipe I could get behind. Best part is, there is no canned soup to saturate the green beans and you don’t have to be Italian to add it to your Thanksgiving meal.
Yum or yuck, this one dish doesn’t have to be made the old way if you don’t want to, making it a possible new tradition for those who love green beans but not the casserole.
Now, on to meal planning, with one less recipe to find! Happy planning!
ITALIAN GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
Ingredients
1 1/2 tablespoons butter (divided/softened) 4 tablespoons bread crumbs (divided)
1 small onion
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
3 medium potatoes
10 1/2 ounces green beans
2 large eggs
1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan Cheese
1/2 teaspoon oregano or marjoram
1/4-1/2 teaspoon salt
1-2 dashes pepper
Steps
Preheat oven to 350F, lightly butter a small 8 x 6 inch baking dish and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of bead crumbs. Chop the onion and fry in 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil until lightly golden, remove and place in a large bowl. In a medium pot add peeled whole potatoes, cover with water and boil until tender, remove from water with a slotted spoon. Either mash or pass through a potato ricer, which is what I did, into the bowl containing the cooked onion. Clean and trim the green beans, cut into 1/4 inch size pieces and set aside. Once the potatoes are cooked and removed from the water add the chopped green beans and cook just until tender. They should still have a bite to them. Then drain well and place in the large bowl with the potato and onion. In a small bowl add the eggs and beat with a fork, then add the Parmesan cheese, oregano, salt and pepper, and combine. Then add to the large bowl and gently combine all the ingredients. Spoon into the prepared baking dish, sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons of bread crumbs, dot with 1 tablespoon of butter and bake for about 20-25 minutes. In the last couple of minutes, raise the heat to 400F and let brown lightly. Let sit five minutes before serving. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.