Whee! Winter is getting a head start. It was 34 degrees at 9 a.m. at my house this morning. As I have said before I like winter far better than summer, but I don't find many people who share my feelings. But I don't have to be out in the cold as many do. I just watch the beauty of snow, etc., from beside the fireplace.
Since my next column won't be out until Nov. 3. I will include two early November birthday wishes today: Happy birthday to granddaughter Amanda Williams and grandson Clayton Schafer who share a birthday Nov. 2.
One of my grandchildren always reminds me to put our popcorn ball recipe in the Quill before Halloween. Until my health had taken a sharp turn, we made popcorn balls every year for our Halloween treat. That goes back to my childhood days; then each next generation, children and grandchildren. I haven't been physically able to share that with my great-grandchildren but with the assistance of their mothers, I hope to give it a try this year.
My childhood home was much the gathering place in the community for such activities when I was growing up. Each Halloween the area youth would gather at our home one evening to make popcorn balls and molasses taffy. We would have "taffy pulls" and Mom would end up with the "sweetest" house in the area.
Are you familiar with "taffy pulls"? What fun! I had the ideal mother. (I hope you feel that way.) She loved having young people under foot, form my earliest memory to her passing at 76 years of age. My children say "Grandma Vaughan was a hoot.”
These recipes are probably in every book of my columns but those books are almost a memory, so I will share the recipes with you. Children from 4 or 5 years of age can help make the popcorn balls but an adult needs to handle the portion first to be sure it isn't too hot. Speed is almost a necessity when forming the balls, but if they fail to form just eat this like Cracker Jacks.
When buying molasses be sure to buy pure sorghum molasses. Not molasses syrup! Please invest in a candy thermometer before making this type of product! It doesn't have to be an expensive one. A "cheapy" will do just as well.
It will take about 10 ounces of raw corn for this recipe. You will need 5 quarts of popped corn. I cheat most of the time when it comes to popping the corn. I buy plain microwaveable popcorn. Whatever you pop, pour it into a large paper bag, shake it well, then lift it out by hand into a very large buttered pan, leaving the "old maids” (unpopped kernels) in the sack to be discarded. If possible, keep the corn warm while making the syrup.
OLD TIME MOLASSES POPCORN BALLS
5 quarts popped corn, set aside in a large buttered pan
Syrup:
1 1/2 cups sorghum molasses
2/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vinegar
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla,opt.
Place molasses, sugar and vinegar in 2 quart saucepan; cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved. Place a candy thermometer in the mixture; cook to 290 degrees without stirring. Remove from heat; add vinegar, butter and vanilla, stirring gently but quickly to blend. Pour in a fine stream into popped corn, stirring to coat all corn. Thoroughly butter your hands, including all your fingers. As soon as cool enough to handle, remove portions and form into balls.
Note: You will need to work quickly. This can be handled almost immediately as the corn quickly cools the syrup.
Don't like or don't want to buy molasses? Try the following. These may be colored for Halloween by adding a few drops of orange or black food coloring in the finished syrup.
…
VANILLA POPCORN BALLS
Prepare 5 quarts of popped corn as directed in previous recipe.
Syrup:
2 cups sugar
1 1/2 cups water
1/2 cup white syrup
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vinegar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Food coloring, optional
In 2-quart saucepan combine first 4 ingredients. Place over high heat. Stir constantly until sugar dissolves. Place thermometer in mixture and cook to 270 degrees without stirring. Add vinegar, vanilla and coloring, stirring just to blend. Continue to cook to 280 degrees. Remove from heat and proceed as directed in Molasses Popcorn balls.
My mother would make taffy and we would have a contest to see who could pull it to the most beautiful color.
…
Again I will share our two favorite taffy recipes. The molasses one is the most challenging to get a pretty color.
MOLASSES TAFFY
1 1/4 cups sorghum molasses
3/4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 tablespoon butter
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon baking soda
Thoroughly butter a large platter or pizza pan; set aside.
Place first 3 first three ingredients in saucepan; place over low heat and stir until sugar dissolves. Place thermometer in mixture; cook to 270 degrees, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; add remaining ingredients, stirring to blend well. Pour mixture into platter. Thoroughly butter your hands. When taffy is cool to touch pinch off a lump and begin pulling it out long in rope-shape; wadding it back up and repeating this procedure until you reach a desired color (or you give out). End with a rope shape and place the rope back on the platter. It can be cut in any lengths (easy with kitchen shears): one inch or as desired. Leftover pieces may be wrapped in waxed paper and stored in candy tins or jars.
…
The following is my favorite taffy. You will also need a large buttered platter. The finishing procedure is the same as for Molasses Taffy.
VANILLA TAFFY
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup corn syrup
1/2 cup water
1/4 teaspoon cream of tarter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon butter
Combine first four ingredients in a 2-quart saucepan; place over high heat. Cook stirring constantly until sugar dissolves. Insert a candy thermometer and cook to 260 degrees without stirring; remove from heat; add vanilla and butter. Stir until butter melts and mixture is well blended. Pour mixture into platter and proceed as directed in Molasses Taffy recipe.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
