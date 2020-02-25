Editor’s note: Readers may enjoy this “throwback” treat from You’vah’s column that ran 25 years ago, on Feb. 22, 1995. The Quill will run these blasts from the past until You’vah returns from her vacation. Bon appetit!
It’s always good to hear from Pauline Longnecker. Not only can I count on Pauline in time of need of recipes, but I can guarantee good food when following Pauline’s contributions. If “practice makes perfect” Pauline is surely among the top 10 of area cooks (any area). Thanks agin, Pauline, for coming through for me.
Fried pies! What good eating and what wonderful memories they recall! My mother was the best fried pie maker in the whole world! I didn’t have to sample any others. I just knew none could be better than my mom’s.
Of Pauline’s recipe, he said, “This is a real old recipe my mother used for years. It is yellow with age. We took fried pies to school in our lunch daily. We ha a large orchard and dried lots of fruit. So did my husband and I raising our family.” Thank you, Pauline. I enjoy the stories behind the recipes even more than the recipes.
MY MOTHER’S FRIED PIES
Pauline Longnecker
Filling:
Dried peaches, pears, apricots or raisins
1/2 cup sugar or to taste
Water, almost enough to cover fruit
Crust:
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 teaspoon each baking soda and salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 heaping tablespoon solid shortening (lard or Crisco)
flour to make stiff dough
1. Filling: Cook fruit, sugar and water until fruit is soft. Set aside to cool. When ready to use, drain; (drink the juice or use over ice cream) mash. Raisins do not need to be mashed.
2. Crust: Cut shortening into dry ingredients, add buttermilk; stir until all dry ingredients are moistened. Use hands to work into ball of dough. Roll dough out on floured board in large circle to piecrust thickness. Using small saucer or plate (6 to 7 inches in diameter) cut circles from dough. Rework scraps and repeat.
3. Spoon small amount of fruit onto half of a circle of dough. (Do not overfill. It doesn’t require much fruit.) (Here I dip my finger in water and moisten the half circle that does not have filling on it - Y.S.) Fold other half dough over filling; dip fork in flour and press edges to seal well.
4. Heat enough vegetable oil in skillet to come about halfway up on pies when placed in skillet. Fry each side until brown. Lift out of oil and drain on paper towels. Note: Pies may be placed on sprayed cookie sheet and baked in hot oven (375-400 degrees) until brown.
Good eating hot or cold!
. . .
Pauline also sent some of her favorite soup recipes and an unusual casserole, so I will complete the column with those.
MY FAVORITE POTATO SOUP
Pauline Longnecker
Potatoes, peeled and quartered (enough to feed your family)
1 onion, finely chopped
1 quart milk
1/2 stick oleo or butter
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon celery salt
cayenne pepper, opt.
1. Cook potatoes and onion in water until tender. Drain, reserving liquid. Mash as for mashed potatoes.
2. Scald milk (heat almost to boil) with oleo/butter. Add to potatoes, mixing well with wire whisk or electric mixer. Add seasoning and mix well. Bring to boil; boil one minute. If thicker than desired, add reserved potato liquid to reach desired consistency.
3. Sprinkle individual servings with cayenne pepper if desired.
. . .
Pauline said, “These were cold night favorites.”
SECOND FAVORITE POTATO SOUP
Pauline Longnecker
Potatoes, peeled and chopped (bite size)
1 cup finely chopped celery
1 cup finely chopped onion
2 cups water
1 cup milk
1 cup heavy cream
3 tablespoons oleo or butter, melted
1/8 teaspoon black or cayenne pepper
1. Cook vegetable in two cups water until tender. Do not drain. Add remaining ingredients; lightly mash with hand masher. Cook, stirring constantly until hot and thick. Serve with your favorite crackers (My family prefers cornbread. - Y.S.)
. . .
CREAM OF BROCCOLI SOUP
Pauline Longnecker
1 10 ounce package frozen broccoli
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 1/2 cups milk
3 tablespoons butter or oleo
Black or cayenne pepper as desired.
1. Cook broccoli according to package directions, drain; set aside.
2. In small saucepan, heat soup and milk, stirring constantly. Do not boil. Add to broccoli. Add butter and pepper; heat until bubbly. Serve with crackers or French bread.
. . .
SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Sweet potatoes (or butternut squash)
Water
1/3 cup soft oleo or butter
2/3 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 can evaporated milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Topping:
1/2 cup crushed rice cereal
1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons soft oleo or butter
1. Peel and chop (large chunks) enough sweet potatoes or squash to measure two cups when mashed. Cook until tender, drain, mash, set aside.
2. Cream butter and sugar beat in eggs, then milk and vanilla. Add to mashed potatoes. This will be thin. Pour into greased 11x7x2 baking pan. Bake uncovered at 350 for about 45 minutes or until almost “set.” Remove from oven.
3. Topping: Mix topping ingredients. Sprinkle evenly over casserole. Return to oven for 10-15 minutes or until bubbly.
