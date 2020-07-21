I hope you have access to and are enjoying farm-fresh produce as much as I am. I plant 15 to 20 tomato and pepper plants. Two very good reasons why I don't plant any thing else: I don't have the space or the strength.
Though I don't can anything, there is nothing like tomatoes fresh from the garden. I try to raise enough of each to share with family and friends. I plant poblano, bell and sweet banana peppers. More sweet banana than any other. We love Mexican food and I think chopped green chilies are a must for good Mexican casseroles.
I make chilies from the sweet banana; freeze them in 4 ounce portions and put several small bags in a large one. Some of my family say they have a better taste then commercial canned ones. I have been blessed by our farmer's markets and good friends. Steve Brown and Jon Hatley found and delivered some wonderful blackberries; Theresa Eagleman (who works for me) got me 10 pounds of wonderful onions, half bushel of good peaches and 50 ears of corn; all these from the farmer's market.
My nephew and niece, Junior and Pam Guffey brought me a big bag of cucumbers and corn on the cob; already cleaned. You can't beat that! My greatest thanks to all of them. If you are interested in how I keep 10 pound of onions besides sharing them, I will share that with you: I am fortunate to have an old refrigerator in my garage; I put 5 or 6 onions in a brown lunch-type bag, close and staple it shut then place them in the refrigerator. I buy Vidalia onions in season and have kept them that way for 6 or 8 months.
Enough of this! Today is peach preserving day.
As usual, I will answer a question first. A reader asked me to explain the different terms for fruit desserts. I have a set of food dictionaries and here are the answers I found:
COBBLER: A sweetened fruit filling topped with a pastry crust.
CRISP: Sweetened fruit covered with sweet buttery crumbs, often including nuts.
CRUMBLE: Similar to the crisp except denser and often containing oats.
BUCKLE: An old American word for a sweet cake-like batter containing fruit; usually blueberries. (The name Blueberry Buckle is a common term.)
BETTY: Similar to a cobbler except made with buttered bread cubes instead of pastry.
Here are some recipes for the above mentioned fruit desserts. Any small berries, such as blackberries, raspberries, etc. could be used in place of the blueberries in the first two.
BLUEBERRY BUCKLE
1/4 cup butter, room temp
3/4 cup sugar
1 egg
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup milk
2 cups fresh blueberries
Crumb Topping:
1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 cup soft butter
Preheat oven to 375 degrees; grease or spray 9x9x2-inch pan.
Beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Add egg and beat until well mixed. In small bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add dry ingredients alternately with milk. (Always begin and end with dry.) Beat until smooth. Fold in berries. Pour into prepared pan; set aside while making topping.
Topping: Combine dry ingredients; cut butter in to make crumbs. Sprinkle topping evenly over batter. Bake 30-35 minutes.
. . .
BLUEBERRY BETTY
2 cups fresh berries or frozen ones, drained
Juice of 1 lemon
1/4 cup brown sugar
4 cups white buttered bread cubes (Cut into 1/2-inch pieces)*
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
*Bread cubes: Lightly butter one side of enough white bread slices to make 4 cups of cubes. Remove crusts; cut centers into cubes. (I use scissors.)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix berries with lemon juice and brown sugar; spread half of mixture in shallow baking dish. In a large bowl stir together granulated sugar and cinnamon; add bread cubes and toss to coat well. Put half of cubes evenly covering berries. Sprinkle remaining half of berries over bread then cover with remaining bread cubes. Bake 25-30 minutes. Serve warm with cream or ice cream.
. . .
EASY PEACH COBBLER
1/4 cup butter
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
Dash of salt
1 can (29 ounces) sliced peaches with juice
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
2/3 cup milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Melt butter in 7 x 11-inch baking dish; set aside. In a medium bowl stir together dry ingredients; blend in milk. Pour batter into butter; pour peaches evenly over batter. DO NOT STIR. The batter will rise to the top while baking. Bake 40 minutes or until top is golden brown.
. . .
We have dessert taken care of and while oven is hot complete the meal with this easy Mexican dinner.
MEXICAN DINNER PRONTO
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 medium onion, chopped fine
1 (15 ounce) can tamales in chili gravy
1 (15 ounce) can chili with beans
1 (15 ounce) can chili without beans
1/4 teaspoon oregano, optional
1/2 cup shredded cheese
In skillet saute onions in oil until transparent; transfer to baking dish. Unwrap tamales and arrange half over onions. Combine the cans of chili ; pour over tamales. Sprinkle oregano on top. Top with remaining tamales. Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees or until bubbling hot. Remove from oven; sprinkle cheese evenly over casserole; bake an additional 15 minutes or until cheese melts.
NOTE: I stir a 4 ounce can of chopped green chilies into chili before adding to the mixture and I like a cup of cheese.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.