We’re almost to the end of the year of the year, and honestly, I'm ready.
I'm also ready for Thanksgiving. We need to savor this tradition more than ever, regardless of whether our table has fewer chairs. Our meal will consist of the same dishes but will only feed a few, and I'm not letting this year spoil my appetite.
The recipe this week was floating around Facebook a lot so I saved it, I'll make a practice one to see if it will make the final cut to the Thanksgiving menu. I'm sure it will. You can't go wrong with maple or a brownie.
This year has been hard, no denying that, but there have been some positive notes to say grace over: more family time, more home cooked meals, more people learned to cook and garden, and sourdough was trending!
As I do each year, this is a good time to check your spices for outdated jars, take stock in your supplies and make your vanilla for the holiday baking season. Plan, prepare and enjoy, life is good.
MAPLE GLAZED APPLE BLONDIES
Source: www.alattefood.com
Blondies
2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup butter softened
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup dark brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Apple Filling
2 large apples chopped finely
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Maple Glaze
2 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 and line an 11x7 pan with tin foil (or spray with pan with cooking spray). Apple Filling
On med-low heat, cook apple filling mixture for about 3-4 minutes. Pull off heat and allow to cool.
Blondies
Cream butter until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Add in brown sugar and granulated sugar, and mix until well combined. Add in eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add in salt and vanilla extract. Mix until combined. In a separate bowl, mix flour, baking powder, and cinnamon together. Add to the wet ingredients and stir until combined.
In the bottom of the pan, spread half the blondie batter evenly, using a spatula (or your hands — batter is very thick, so I prefer to spread with my hands).
Spread apple filling all over the layer. Top with remaining blondie batter and spread evenly. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and a cake tester comes out clean.
Maple Glaze
Melt butter, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and cinnamon over low heat. Once melted together, pull off the heat. Sift in powdered sugar, and whisk until fully combined. Allow to cool for 8-10 minutes so the glaze can thicken.
Allow bars to cool for about 10 minutes, then pour the glaze over the bars and allow it to set.
Slice into squares and enjoy!
