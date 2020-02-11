First off I will answer a request from a new cook who asked for equivalent measures and common substitutions. I use these whenever I wish to make a short cut or if I buy by bulk, and I always do if I use the ingredient regularly, such as yeast.
I buy yeast in bulk and my favorite bread recipe calls for an envelope of yeast. Years ago I bought an envelope of yeast and measured it by teaspoonfuls. I found the package contained approximately 6 teaspoons: 3 teaspoons equal 1 tablespoon, so I dip out 2 tablespoons instead of having to measure 6 teaspoons.
So following, I will share some equal measures with my reader. These are probably "old hat" to experienced cooks.
EQUIVALENT MEASURES
3 teaspoons. = 1 tablespoon; 4 tablespoons = 1/4 cup; 8 tablespoons = 1/2 cup; 2 cups = 1 pint and as for that "dash of salt,” use less than 1/8 teaspoon.
. . .
I have used the following substitutions successfulLy when I find I do not have the specific ingredient called for.
SUBSTITUTIONS
1 cup buttermilk: Place 1 tablespoon of white vinegar or lemon juice in a one-cup measure and add milk to one cup line. Allow to stand 5 minutes.
1 cup corn syrup (light): 1 cup sugar plus 1/4 cup water
1 cup corn syrup (dark): 3/4 cup light corn syrup plus 1/4 cup molasses
1 cup half and half: 1 tablespoon melted butter plus 1 cup whole milk
1 cup (8 oz.) sour cream: 1 cup plain yogurt
1 teaspoon lemon juice: 1 teaspoon vinegar
1 cup cake flour: 1 cup all-purpose flour minus 2 tablespoons
. . .
Though I abhor mayonnaise, I usually have it on hand for those family members that do like it. I don't ordinarily buy Dijon mustard so I stir up this recipe when I want or need Dijon for a recipe. Wine vinegar and dry mustard are staples at my house. I use them in making salad dressing.
DIJON MUSTARD
For 1 tablespoon mix 1 tablespoon dry mustard with 1 teaspoon water, 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon mayo and a pinch of sugar.
. . .
Last week I featured some excellent recipes from Shirley Sermon. Since getting the package from Shirley I have had a bout of pneumonia so had not thoroughly gone through what it contained.
Once I felt like reading anything, of course I turned to recipes; Shirley's, in particular.
I had no idea what a treasure I had: a recipe book put out by past Congressman Durward G. Hall of Cassville. Congressman Hall, now deceased, passed away in 2001 at 90 years of age. He served six consecutive terms from 1960 to 1972.
During his time in congress, he and his wife, Bettie, gathered recipes from congressmen from all 50 states and compiled them into a book; each congressman providing his state’s favorite recipe. (Possible some or most of these congressmen are deceased as these recipes were collected between 1960-72.)
How I am enjoying this book! My heartfelt thanks, Shirley, for passing this on to me! I will share with you first a recipe which Congressman Hall said was his family's "snack" recipe.
BETTIE'S APPLESAUCE BREAD
Congressman Durward G. Hall
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup sugar
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 egg
1 cup applesauce
2 tablespoons melted shortening
3/4 cup chopped black walnuts
Preheat oven to 325 degrees; grease (or spray) 2 small or 1 regular loaf pan.
Thoroughly stir together (or sift) first 6 ingredients; set aside. In mixing bowl, beat egg, applesauce and shortening until well mixed. Add dry ingredients and mix well. Stir in walnuts and pour batter into pan(s). Bake small pans 45 minutes; large pan 1 hour.
. . .
Of course Missouri is first when it comes to state recipes!
RICE, TUNA and CHEESE SAUCE
Rep. Thomas B. Curtis
2/3 cup raw rice
1 can tuna
2 tablespoons butter, melted
4 tablespoons (1/4 cup) all-purpose flour
2 cups milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon paprika
Pinch of ground red pepper
2 cups grated American cheese
Bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 400 degrees; grease casserole dish.
Cook rice according to package directions; drain and set aside. Flake tuna with a fork. In a saucepan melt butter over medium heat and blend in flour, stirring and cooking about 1 minute. Add milk and next 3 ingredients, stirring constantly until mixture begins to thicken. Reduce heat to low; add cheese, stirring and cooking until cheese is melted. Pour into prepared casserole, alternating layers of fish mixture and rice. Cover evenly with bread crumbs. Bake just until crumbs are toasted.
. . .
Now to our southern neighbor: Arkansas. I have a recipe for this cake in my files. It is so easy and has been a long time favorite of my family.
OZARK FRUIT COCKTAIL CAKE AND FROSTING
Rep. John Paul Hammerschmidt
Cake:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons. baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1 can (16 oz.) fruit cocktail
Frosting:
1 stick butter
1 cup evaporated milk
1 cup sugar
1 to 1 1/2 cups coconut
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease and flour 13x9-inch cake pan.
Cake: Thoroughly mix all ingredients and pour into prepared pan. Bake 40 minutes.
Frosting: Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to boil; boiling and stirring for 4 minutes. Pour evenly over warm cake.
