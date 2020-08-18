We are all past the halfway point of 2020 and, if the last half is anything like the first, I must thank my God for being spared what many have gone through. Having spent most of my years on the farm, I have a “farmer’s attitude”: We will make a new start next year, praying it will be better.
with so many August birthdays in my family, this is a rare week: only one. Happy birthday to granddaughter Brittany Baines who will celebrate hers on Aug. 21. Brittany and family live at Strafford, so that is another part of the family I don’t get to see often enough. Brittany and Shaun are parents of a great-grandson and great-granddaughter of mine. Happy birthday, Brittany.
I will make an appeal first, today. I have been searching for a stoneware crock in which to make sauerkraut; my grandchildren have never gotten to taste homemade kraut. My granddaughter, Heather, who lives in Springfield, found a 3-gallon one and had it shipped to me. (It is so pretty I may just display it as an ornament.) Thank you, Heather.
Now I want an opinion from someone who has made kraut. Every recipe I have, even from the Ball Blue Book, calls for cooking the kraut after fermentation, then canning it. Growing up, my family made tubs of kraut but I never remember cooking it before putting it in the canning jars. Please help me out!
Now, back to business: recipes. As usual, I will answer a request first. A reader asked for a recipe titled “Bob Andy.” I have two by that name — and don’t know where that name came from, but my old reliable one came from the late Faye Thornton, a beautiful person who was our bookkeeper and defender for years at our tractor agency. I miss her sweet smile and disposition. This is the only pecan pie I have ever liked. *One-half cup chopped pecans is all this pie requires.
FAYE THORNTON’S BOB ANDY PIE
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup evaporated milk
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup chopped pecans*
1 raw 9-inch pie shell
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a mixing bowl, combine flour and sugar; add remaining filling ingredients, stirring to blend well. Pour into pastry shell, bake 45 minutes.
*Nuts will rise to top and cover surface.
…
There is a second Bob Andy pie recipe in my files. The reader did not explain which one she was asking for, so I will print the second one also. It is more of a custard and has a big splash of spice flavor. It does not contain nuts.
BOB ANDY PIE NO. 2
2 cups sugar
3 heaping tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon cinnamon
3 large eggs, separated
1 tablespoon butter, melted
2 cups milk
1 raw 9-inch pie shell
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, thoroughly combine the four dry ingredients. Separate the egg yolks from the whites, putting the whites in the small bowl of an electric mixer. Add yoke, butter and milk to flour mixture, stirring vigorously until filling is creamy and light colored.
Beat egg whites to stiff peaks and then fold them into the filling mixture.
Pour filling into pastry-lined pan and bake 1 hour or until a butter knife inserted gently into center comes out clean and filling is firm. Let set about an hour before serving.
…
While I am into Faye’s recipes, I will share a popular and pretty salad recipe from her. She was an excellent cook and shared many of her finished products with our crew at the agency.
FAYE’S COPPER PENNY SALAD
2 cans (15 ounces each) carrots, drained*
1 small sweet pepper, chopped fine
1 small onion, sliced and separated into rings
Dressing:
1 can tomato soup, undiluted
2/3 cup sugar
3/4 cup vinegar
1 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
salt and pepper to taste.
In a deep glass bowl, alternate layers of vegetables.
In a separate bowl, combine dressing ingredients and whisk until well blended. Pour dressing over vegetables. Do not stir.
Refrigerate salad at least two hours or overnight.
*If you prefer, you may use fresh carrots, slicing them into then “pennies” and then cooking them in boiling water until firm. Do not overcook. Faye said she dropped fresh slices in boiling water, removed them from heat, and set them aside in the water while preparing the other vegetables, then draining them and they were cooked just right.
…
The following recipe also fills a request. I am sure I have used it before, but it is worth repeating if you missed it.
REUBEN CASSEROLE
5 cups herb seasoned croutons
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 cup hot water
1 package (8 ounce) sliced Swiss cheese
6 to 9 slices canned corned beef
2 cups sauerkraut, drained
2 teaspoons caraway seed, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease casserole dish.
In a large bowl, gently toss croutons and butter. Add water, kraut and caraway seed, tossing gently to combine. Reserve 1 cup of mixture and 2 slices of cheese.
Alternate layers of crouton mixture, corned beef and cheese, ending by scattering the reserved cup of crouton mixture evenly on top.
Cover and bake 20 minutes. Remove from oven, leaving the oven on, and top casserole with the 2 reserved slices of cheese. Return to the oven and bake uncovered for 10 minutes, or until cheese melts.
