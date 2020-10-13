There is a wild side to everything, even cooking.
Before I get to the recipe, I'm going to take you on a hike, deep in the Oregon County forest that once was an immigrant camp in the mid-1800s. The Irish Wilderness was named so since a Catholic priest found the area to house Irish immigrants and to keep them safe from the oppression of urban St. Louis of that time.
The Civil War ended the camp after being raided from both sides plus bushwhackers, but to this day, the Irish Wilderness remains safe for all to visit.
It was also home to one lady that spent most of her childhood in the wilderness, attending school there until it consolidated with Alton. Growing up in the wilderness, Patricia French, who lives down near Hardy, was also schooled on living off the land.
Her mother taught her about the wild edibles of that area and how to cook them; her favorite is using wild edible flowers in dishes, and she finds the kids enjoy them, too. She stresses, though, that some people may be sensitive to foraged foods, so start small and always be 100% sure of your pickings.
With COVID changing everything, more people are returning to the land and what it has to offer, but please be skilled in this craft before you harvest and cook.
One easy and tasty sample from Missouri's edibles is the paw paw, in season now. This odd fruit from a large shrub is also known as the American custard apple or the Missouri banana. Having a custard texture makes it a great staple for breads, cakes and muffins.
Patricia made paw paw bread last week from her supply and was kind enough to share it. You might find the fruit in some stores or farmers market if you're not up to get out and hunt for them.
Living off the land can be interesting and fun, something the whole family can do! Thank you again, Patricia, for sharing your recipe and a bit of your childhood.
Tip: This recipe can also make persimmon, pumpkin, banana and apple bread.
PAW PAW BREAD
Patricia French
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Grease 8 inch loaf pan
Ingredients:
1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 large eggs
1 ½ cup pawpaw pulp (about 3 regular pawpaw fruits)
1/3 cup warm water
1 1/3 cup all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon baking powder
½ cup coarsely chopped pecans
Cream butter and sugar in a large mixing bowl until smooth, add eggs and mix until incorporated.
Add pawpaw pulp, water, flour, baking soda, salt and baking powder and mix until combined.
Fold in chopped pecans.
Pour into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven for about 1 hour and 10 minutes or until top is firm and a toothpick inserted in top comes out clean.
Cool for a few minutes before removing from loaf pan.
(Variation: Add ½ cup crushed, undrained pineapple but omit the 1/3 cup warm water)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.