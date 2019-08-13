Mid-August and it’s time to go back to school!
Even though we are empty nesters now, I always look forward to the back to school supplies, sales and the excitement for a brand new year. I loved school as a child and a parent, not just because I was eager to get the house back, but I loved the routine too.
Returning to school also meant fall was soon to come, then the holidays. Children can’t wait for time to pass, adults wish it would slow down; both are lessons to learn.
With school resuming this week, I found myself reflecting on my school years. Home economics came to mind and one of the first recipes we made back then is still one of my favorites today. No-bake cookies were tested early on in that class, maybe they didn’t want us to use the oven so soon?
Regardless, these easy, delicious cookies soon became a family favorite and whoever ate them wanted the recipe. Now I’m sure everyone has heard of them or made them, but for old times’ sake, let’s make a batch for the next generation and treat the kids to this blast from the past.
Perfect to pack in lunch boxes or for an after school treat, these cookies melt in your mouth. So, from my childhood to your recipe box, keep this timeless gem handy, you’ll be making it year round!
And to all the kids returning to school in just a couple of days, good luck and make your own memories!
NO-BAKE COOKIES
2 cups sugar
2 tablespoons. cocoa
1/2 cups milk
1 stick butter
1/2 c. peanut butter
3 c. quick oats
Bring first four ingredients to a full rolling boil, and boil for 2 minutes in large saucepan. Remove from heat.
Add peanut butter and stir till melted. Add oats and mix well.
Drop by spoonfuls onto waxed paper and allow to set.
Makes 2 dozen
