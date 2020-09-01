My good neighbor gave me a starter for Amish friendship bread a couple of weeks ago; thanks again, Debbie.
I remember when this popular friendship bread was going around like crazy, and I, too, got in on the act. But like all things, it's gotten an upgrade over the years since I last made it. It used to be you could only make the cinnamon version; this recipe calls for pudding mix, so you can make any flavor you like, as long as you can find the pudding.
Hitting the internet in 1990, it was known as cinnamon bread with a pound cake taste. The Amish really had no connection to this concept, but someone used their name to pass it around.
A form of sourdough, this starter behaves just like it. No metal spoons or bowls can be used, and you don't refrigerate the starter. While I can't share my starter with everyone, I can share the recipe so you can make your own starter, which you can freeze if you can't give it all away.
With this modern version and Pinterest, the endless ideas for using this starter will keep your friends and neighbors in delicious breads and cakes for a long time! Neighbors who share are the best kind!
AMISH FRIENDSHIP BREAD STARTER
Active dry yeast, 1 packet
1/4 cup warm water (110 degrees)
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1 cup milk
In a small bowl, sprinkle the yeast over the warm water to dissolve. Let stand for 10 minutes. In a 2 quart glass, plastic or ceramic container, combine the flour and sugar. Do not use metal. Stir 1 cup of milk and the dissolved yeast mixture into your combined flour and sugar. Cover loosely and let stand at room temperature until mixture is bubbly, then place in a Ziploc bag. This will be day 1 of your 10-day process.
FEEDING SCHEDULE
Day 2: Give it a mush. Day 3: Mush your bag. Day 4: Mush your bag. Day 5: Mush your bag. Day 6: Feeding Day: Add 1 cup of flour, 1 cup of sugar and one cup of milk, and mash your bag. Day 7: Mush your bag. Day 8: Mush your bag. Day 9: Mush your bag.
FINAL FEED AND BAKE/DIVIDE
Day 10: Add 1 cup flour, 1 cup sugar and one cup milk and mix well. If baking, remove 1 cup to bake with and divide the remaining starter into Ziploc bags with 1 cup in each. You can then save a bag for yourself to start over with and share the rest with friends or toss into the freezer until you are ready to bake again. Bake Day: Add to the cup of starter left for yourself:
3 eggs
1/2 cup oil or applesauce
1/2 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon baking soda1
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 cup sugar
2 cups flour
2 small boxes instant pudding, any flavor
Grease 2 pans. Pour evenly into pans and bake for 1 hour at 325 degrees. Cool before slicing.
You can also add nuts, chocolate chips or raisins.
