A Happy Belated Birthday to great-granddaughter Haylee Ingalsbe, who turned 11 on Thanksgiving Day. I'm late getting my wishes in the paper but did get her an apron made and given to her on time. Happy Birthday to great-granddaughter Mackenzie Swearengin who will celebrate on Friday. Mackenzie lives in Springfield so I don't get to see her often but hope to make up some lost time over the holidays.
As promised (and I was reminded of my promise) I will share with you the jelly roll recipe we have enjoyed for years. The rolls make a very pretty, light and tasty dessert. I will print a few fillings we have enjoyed. You may fill it with one of these or your own idea. Any roll recipe does require a jelly roll pan: a cookie sheet-type pan with an inch or so raised rim.
BASIC JELLY ROLL
3 eggs
1 c. sugar
1/3 c. water
1 tsp. vanilla
3/4 c. all-purpose flour*
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
Preheat oven to 375 degrees; line pan with parchment paper or foil.**
Spread a clean kitchen towel on the counter, at least as large as the pan then sprinkle it generously with powdered sugar.***
In a small bowl of mixer, beat eggs about 5 minutes until very thick and lemon-colored. Transfer eggs to large bowl of mixer; gradually add sugar while beating. Beat long enough for sugar to dissolve. Turn mixer to low speed and blend in water and vanilla.
In a small bowl, thoroughly combine remaining ingredients; add to egg batter, beating on low only until blended. Pour batter into lined pan, gently spreading it to the corners.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned and tests done with toothpick. Remove from oven when done and immediately and carefully run a dinner knife around edges to loosen the cake. Invert cake onto prepared towel and gently remove pan liner from cake. Beginning at narrow end, roll up both cake and towel. Place cake on a wire rack to cool with seam-side down. While cake cools prepare the filling. When cake is cool, spread with filling to within an inch of edge and then again roll up the cake, this time WITHOUT the towel. Place on serving platter, seam side down.
Fillings:
1. With a fork beat one cup of your favorite jam or jelly until spreadable.
2. Soften 1 pint of ice cream until spreadable; spread on cake and place in freezer until serving. frost it just before serving if desired.
3. About an hour before serving, unroll cake; spread with whipped topping, evenly scatter 2 c. fresh sliced strawberries over topping and roll up cake. Frost with more whipped topping if desired.
Note: Frost and garnish your roll as you desire.
CHOCOLATE ROLL: Add 1/4 c. dry cocoa to dry ingredients.
*Flour: If using self-rising flour, omit baking powder and salt.
**I have found parchment works best.
***I use a screened implement, such as a tea strainer (only mine is larger) to dust powdered sugar on any thing where needed. A flour sifter works well also; just rap it on the side to scatter the sugar.
. . .
All who know me knows that cooking is one of my great pleasures and what a pleasure it is when I find a teenager who is "bit by the same bug.” And I have had the pleasure of getting acquainted with just such one: Emma Rhodes.
Teenagers are my very favorite people and Emma is one so easy to love; she is so personable and "double" pretty: inside and out. We worship together at West 160 Church of Christ where her father, Heath is our able minister. And we share the same birthday! I will share with you her favorite pie recipe. Thanks much, Emma.
SKILLET APPLE PIE
From Emma Rhodes
2 to 4 lbs. apples (1 1/2 to 2 lb. each red and green)
1 stick butter
1 c. packed brown sugar
1 c. granulated sugar
1 tsp. (or more) cinnamon
2 tbsp. flour
2 unbaked pie shells
1 egg white (for brushing top crust)
A sprinkle of granulated sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a cast iron skillet, melt butter and brown sugar. Do not boil! When melted, remove skillet from heat. Peel, core and slice apples in quarters or sixths into a large bowl. Add flour and granulated sugar to apples, tossing to coat well. When mixture in skillet has cooled a few minutes, place one pie crust in skillet on top of mixture, molding the crust up the sides of the skillet. Place apple mixture in the crust in the skillet and cover mixture with second pie crust, pinching the two crusts together, encasing the apples. Brush top crust with egg white and sprinkle lightly with sugar. Using a fork, puncture top crust to ventilate. Place skillet on cookie sheet; place on middle rack of oven and bake 60 to 80 minutes.
Note: If desired, make vent holes in second crust before placing it on the filling. (ys)
. . .
Looking for something different? Try this casserole from Eleanor Marquardt. Thanks, Eleanor. My son is a fan of Reuben sandwiches so I will try this for him.
REUBEN IN A CROCK
From Eleanor Marquardt
1 1/2 c. Thousand Island salad dressing
1 c. sour cream
1 tbsp. minced onion
12 slices dark rye bread, cubed, divided
1 lb. sauer kraut, drained
1 1/2 lb. deli corned beef, thinly sliced
2 c. shredded Swiss cheese
1/2 stick (1/4 c.) butter, melted
Grease inside of crock pot. In a bowl thoroughly combine dressing, sour cream and onion; set aside. Place half of bread cubes in crock pot. Evenly spread kraut over bread then evenly layer corned beef over kraut. Top corned beef with dressing mixture. Scatter shredded cheese on top of dressing and top evenly with remaining bread cubes. Drizzle butter over bread.
Cover; cook on Low 3 1/2 hours or until heated through. Remove cover and cook an additional 30 minutes to allow moisture to escape.
Note: Eleanor said she uses a crock pot liner, thus has no mess to clean up or crock to wash.
. . .
I had a request for this bread. The recipes goes back many years in my family. My grandson, Jeremy Whittingham, made this when he was 8 years old. I won't divulge any secrets but Jeremy's son, Zevi, is 18 years old. Jeremy and I have both made this many times since he insisted it should go in my column. If you have cookbook No. 3, you will find it on page 17. I have made it in 5x3x2-inch foil pans (it will make 4) and given them as gifts.
CRANBERRY BREAD
From Jeremy Whittingham
2 c. all-purpose flour
1 c. sugar
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/4 c. cold butter
1 egg
1 tsp. grated orange peel
3/4 c. orange juice
1 1/2 c. raisins
1 1/2 fresh or frozen cranberries, chopped
Grease a loaf bread pan; preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine first five dry ingredients; add butter and cut in until crumbly. Add egg, peel and juice, mixing well. It does not have to be lump free. Fold in raisins and cranberries. Spoon into prepared pan; bake 1 hour and 10 minutes, testing with toothpick after 1 hour. Turn out onto wire rack to cool.
Note: If using four small pans, test after 30 minutes. If you do not like raisins, double the cranberries.
. . .
Watch next week for the most unusual recipe I have ever printed. It was requested.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
