Winter is living up to its name as I write this; it is snowing. It is beautiful, but I don't have to be out in it to feed livestock anymore. My son Randall is in charge of that at our homeplace, which he owns now, and he does a good job of it. He should; he has been part of that all his life. He was born there.
First I want to wish great-granddaughter Logyn Ingalsbe a happy birthday. Logyn will be 8 on Jan. 21. She is in the second grade at South Fork where her big sister, Haylee, is in the sixth grade and her mother Jackie is a teacher.
Jackie and Shaun are great parents and Jackie loves her job teaching her little preschool students. She was voted South Fork's Teacher of the year in 2018 and has been nominated four more times. Can you tell I love and appreciate the person my granddaughter is?
I will again answer requests this week. With the request for two pie recipes I will make this a "Pie Column.” The first one requested has been in my recipe files at least 50 years and is probably in all my cookbooks. It has been in the column several times. This is my very favorite pecan pie. It is not nearly as sweet as most pecan pies. There is more than one recipe by this title but none as good to my way of tasting. This was given to me by one of our most loyal and trusted employees when we had the Ford Tractor Dealership: Faye Thornton. Faye has been gone some years now but fondly remembered by all who knew her.
BOB ANDY PIE
From the late Faye Thornton
1 1/2 cups sugar
4 teaspoons flour
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
1 cup evaporated milk
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 unbaked pie shell
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Thoroughly mix sugar and flour; add remaining ingredients and stir until well blended. Pour into shell; bake 45 minutes. The pecans will rise and cover the top.
…
A reader asked about the recipe for two pies she had heard about but knew nothing about. She stated they had "crazy" names. I thought "Bob/Andy" was crazy enough, but when I asked Faye the source of the name she didn't know. This next pie is one of those requested.
I am still looking for the second and will try to have it by next week. I have made this one. It is very good. It does not require a separate crust.
CRAZY PIE
3/4 stick of butter
3/4 cup sugar
1 cup self-rising flour*
3/4 cup milk, divided
1 1/2 cups canned fruit; drained (your choice)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in a 8 or 9-inch baking casserole dish. (I do this in the preheated oven. A glass casserole dish is best.) In a small bowl stir together sugar, flour and about half the milk, stirring until ingredients are moistened; add remaining milk and stir until smooth. Pour batter into butter; do not stir. Place fruit evenly over batter; do not stir. Bake 30-40 minutes until batter is golden brown. (Batter will rise to the top while baking.)
*If you do not have self-rising flour, thoroughly combine a cup of all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
…
This pie with an unusual name makes its own crust.
IMPOSSIBLE PIE
4 eggs, beaten
1 3/4 cups sugar
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup butter, melted
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups coconut
Generously grease a 10-inch pie pan with shortening. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Thoroughly combine all ingredients (except coconut) until mixture is smooth; stir in coconut. Pour mixture into greased pie pan. Bake 45 minutes or until golden brown. It will still be soft when done and center will be creamy.
…
The following pie makes a great entree. Please try it. It is not as complicated as it appears and is delicious. Serve it warm.
CRESCENT CHEESEBURGER PIE
1 pound ground beef
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
1 can (8-ounce) tomato sauce
1 can (4-ounce) chopped mushroom, optional
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 packages (8 rolls each) crescent rolls
3 eggs
6 slices American cheese
1 tablespoon water
Saute beef and onion until onion is transparent; drain fat. Stir in next 4 ingredients; set aside.
Unroll one package rolls and separate into triangles. In a lightly greased 9-inch pie pan arrange triangles with pointed end to the center and press edges together to form a pie shell.
Separate eggs, setting aside one yolk in a small dish; beat remaining portions of eggs until blended, then pour half of beaten eggs into crescent pie shell.
Spoon meat mixture into shell and arrange cheese slices to cover meat.
Unroll second crescents rolls onto a lightly floured work surface. Place 4 sections to form a 12-inch by 6-inch rectangle, pressing perforations to seal. Roll into a 12-inch square.
Blend reserved egg yolk and water; brush edges of bottom crust with this mixture. Place 12-inch rectangle of crescents on top of filling; trim to fit; make small slits so steam may escape; seal and flute edges. Brush top crust with egg-water (egg-wash) mixture.
Cover edges with foil strips (or a foil pan you have cut the bottom out of). Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 20 minutes. Cover center loosely with foil and bake an additional 20 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Yield: 6 servings.
NOTE: If desired you may add 1/4 cup dry parsley flakes and 1 teaspoon oregano along with pepper and salt.
