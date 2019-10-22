I bought a bag of overripe organic bananas over the weekend and thought, just in case anyone was getting tired of pumpkin, I’d play around with my banana bread recipe and give Betty Crocker a little upgrade!
Most times the best recipes are the simplest, and that’s true with my banana bread recipe, a classic from Betty Crocker’s cookbook. I’ve added many flavors to make it my own and, while cocoa powder is my favorite, what I added this time is a close second.
I try to buy in bulk in the fall in anticipation of being snowed in and still able to bake, but I haven’t done so yet. I’m still needing to use up what I had in the pantry. I had just one bag of flavored chips left; those went into this batch of bread and I’m pleased with the outcome.
Butterscotch banana bread blends the sweetness of butterscotch with the banana, making this classic quick bread a new favorite. Sometimes, you just have to upgrade an old recipe, never taking too much away from the original but by adding your own flavor, it becomes your family recipe.
I’m sure Betty won’t mind and has probably done the same a time or two!
If pumpkin is not your first choice or you are just getting tired of it, pick up some overripe bananas and butterscotch chips for a new fall treat! I drizzled a bit of burnt caramel sauce over a slice. Betty would be proud!
BUTTERSCOTCH BANANA BREAD
1 c. sugar
1/3 c. canola oil
2 eggs
1 1/2 c. mashed bananas
1/3 c. water
2 t. vanilla
1 2/3 c. flour
1 t. baking soda
1/2 t. salt
1/4 t. baking powder
1 bag butterscotch chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two bread loaf pans, set aside.
Mix sugar and oil until well blended. Stir in eggs and vanilla, repeat mixing well. Add bananas and water and mix to blend all wet ingredients. Stir in the flour, baking soda and powder and salt. Stir long enough to get it all blended well, scraping down sides. Fold in butterscotch chips until they are mixed in evenly.
Pour into prepared pans and bake for 55-60 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool before slicing.
