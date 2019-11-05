Working ahead on this effort just seems to get me into more trouble. Grandson Clayton Schafer and granddaughter Amanda Williams share a birthday, Nov. 2, and I forgot that day would pass before I wrote the next column.
I welcome a new granddaughter and great-grandson to my family: grandson Matthew and Ashley were recently married and she has a son John. They live in Rolla so I haven’t had an opportunity to visit with them at any length but I just found out Ashley had a birthday Oct. 3rd. and John just celebrated his 13th birthday Oct. 25th. (John is “great” Number 25.) A belated happy birthday to all!
There is something I feel I need to explain, especially to new or young cooks. I often refer to “solid shortening,” etc., in recipes but I have found that wording is not always understood. So:
1. Solid shortening, such as Crisco, is a vegetable shortening,
2. Lard is the rendering (cooking) of fat from hogs,
3. Oleo is actually “oleo margarine” and if using for baking, should contain 80% oil.
4. Bacon grease is only obtained by frying bacon and collecting the melted fat. It has the most flavor if seasoning vegetables, etc. If I need a quantity of cooked bacon, I prefer to place it on a jelly-roll pan (a rimmed cookie sheet) and baking it in a hot (400 degree) oven. This gives a generous amount of bacon grease (without all the spattering and clean up) and can be kept, covered, at room temperature.
If a recipe calls for frying bacon and crumbling it, I prefer to cut the raw bacon into very small chips with kitchen shears, then frying it. It seems to cook more uniform with less hassle.
• • •
As promised, here is the recipe for making a biscuit mix like Bisquick. This comes from a small magazine-type book published years ago by the University of Missouri Extension Center and may still be available from there. My daughters had their own homes when I discovered this “jewel” and I made sure each one of them had one. The booklet contains a wealth of recipes for using the mix and recipes could be used with commercial mix. If interested, call our local Extension Center at 256-2391.
MISSOURI MIX
From The University Of
Missouri Extension Center
9 c. all-purpose flour
1/3 c. baking powder
1 c. plus 2 tbsp. nonfat dry milk solids
4 tsp. salt
1 3/4 c. solid shortening
Thoroughly combine dry ingredients; add shortening, cutting in until all shortening is well coated and mixture resembles corn meal. Place in tightly covered container. Store in the refrigerator if keeping for any length of time.
Here is one recipe using the mix.
BISCUITS
Preheat oven to 425 degrees; grease or spray baking sheet.
Combine 2 c. mix with 1 c. water. Stir 20 to 25 times; knead about 15 times and roll to 1/2-inch thickness on lightly floured surface. Cut as desired; place on prepared sheet and bake 10 min. or until golden brown.
• • •
I had a request for venison recipes so I will answer that with one recipe from a new source: Benny Lee of Willow Springs. I got acquainted with Benny when I needed tile laid. Benny is a “Rembrandt” when it comes to laying tile: any where, any kind! But I didn’t know he liked to cook. If his cooking is anywhere as good as his tile laying, use this recipe with confidence. I probably won’t have venison to try this but I plan to try it with beef. Thanks Benny. Benny said if you do not like the stir-fry mix, replace with two or three cubed potatoes.
VENISON STIR-FRY
From Benny Lee
2 lb. venison, cubed bite-size
Teriyaki sauce
1 c. wine*
1/4 c. oil**
1 onion, sliced thin
1 pkg. Japanese stir-fry
3 tbsp. dried basil
2 tsp. onion powder
2 tbsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. dried rosemary
Marinate the venison at least 12 hours in the sauce. Discard sauce and place venison in an electric or heavy skillet with the wine, oil and onions; cook until onions are transparent. Add stir-fry; adding seasonings while stirring, cooking 15 to 20 minutes.
*If you do not use wine in cooking, substitute apple juice.
**Try safflower oil. It is my (You’vah’s) preferred oil.
• • •
The following venison recipe is from Gladys Ball. My sincere thanks for your continued help, Gladys.
CROCKPOT DEER MEAT
From Gladys Ball
6 slices bacon
2 lb. cubed venison
Brown gravy (recipe follows)
3 med. onions, sliced thin
1/2 c. white vinegar
Gravy:
1 tbs. flour per cup of water*
Salt, pepper and garlic powder as desired.
Cut bacon in small chips with kitchen shears; fry until crisp. Remove bacon and set aside. Place venison in skillet in the bacon grease, cook and stir until brown; remove from skillet; set aside. Add flour and seasonings to bacon grease, cooking and stirring until flour is lightly browned; add water, cooking and stirring until bubbly and thickened. Add bacon to gravy. In a crock pot layer venison, then onions, making 2 or 3 layers. Pour gravy over meat then pour vinegar over all. Cook on low heat 8 hours or overnight.
*This is just a ratio; make as much as desired.
• • •
If you are seeking a specific venison recipe; please let me know. I have a wide collection.
Leaving the deer to “wander”, I will share with you a crock pot dessert from Eleanor Marquardt. Thanks much, Eleanor.
PUMPKIN PIE PUDDING
From Eleanor Marquardt
1 can (15 oz.) solid pack pumpkin*
1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk
3/4 c. sugar
1/2 c. Bisquick baking mix
2 eggs, beaten
2 tbsp. butter, melted
2 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
2 tsp. vanilla
Spray a crock pot with cooking spray. In a large bowl thoroughly combine all ingredients; transfer to crock pot. Cover and cook on Low 6 to 7 hours or until food thermometer reads 160 degrees. Serve with whipped topping if desired.
*Do not buy “pumpkin pie mix.” There is a big difference.
• • •
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
