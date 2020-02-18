Cooks have toys, too, and like so many others, I got an Instant Pot for Christmas. I have to admit, though, I still haven't used it.
I’ve always shied away from the pressure cookers and canners for fear of blowing my kitchen up, but I've been assured the new version is completely safe. So, it's time to take mine out of the box and give it a try. Since I'm just a beginner, I'll be starting out with an easy recipe for potatoes, and if they blow up, I'll just mash them!
I found this recipe for ranch potatoes on Pinterest. It seems simple enough, and who doesn't' like ranch seasoning?
I know plenty of people who love and use their Instant Pots all the time, but I'm still hung up on the pressure part. New toys for old girls can be intimidating, but I'm sure once I get the hang of it, I, too, will love it. And by that time, the next new gadget will be on my wish list and we will repeat this all over again.
So here goes, making my first dish! If you didn't hear a boom, you'll know I didn't' blow up my kitchen and I survived — and I'll be sharing more recipes for our Instant Pots, fingers crossed!
INSTANT POT RANCH POTATOES
3 large yellow potatoes, cubed
3 tablespoons Ranch dressing seasoning mix
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup water
Salt and pepper to taste
Place cubed potatoes in the Instant Pot, sprinkle with the ranch dressing mix. Cut butter in cubes and evenly distributre into the pot. Pour in water and cover, turn valve to seal.
Press button for manual setting and set the timer for 6 minutes. When the timer goes off, carefully turn the valve to vent.
Once pressure is released, open and stir, adding the salt and pepper to taste. Serve.
