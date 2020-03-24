Happy birthday to gransdon Shawn Baines who has a birthday tomorrow. Shawn and Brittany have two of my “greats,” Seth and London. They live in Stafford.
I may be a little late for ordering but I am enjoying catalog shopping; you guessed it, nursery catalogs. I just received my spring catalog from my favorite, in fact, the one-and-only plant catalog I order from: JUNG only. They are reliable, reasonably priced and will replace free any plant that does not survive the first year.
I order only what I can't find locally, such as specific shrubs, roses, etc. My local “go-to” is St. Michael’s Nursery. You just can't beat Steve's quality and price. So much for one of my great pastimes: “yardening.”
The first recipe is a request for a repeat. As it was in the Quill over a year ago I will fill that request.
REUBEN CASSEROLE
6 slices rye bread, cubed
1 can (14 1/2 oz.) sauerkraut, rinsed and drained
1 pound deli-sliced corned beef, cut in strips
3/4 cup Thousand Island salad dressing
2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spread bread cubes in bottom of 9x13-inch baking pan. Spread kraut evenly over bread. Layer beef over kraut. Pour dressing evenly over all. Cut a piece of foil large enough to securely cover pan. Spray one side of foil with cooking spray and place over casserole, oil side down, and seal edges. Bake 20 minutes. Remove from oven and carefully remove foil. Sprinkle cheese evenly over entire casserole, return to oven and bake an additional 20 min. or until it is bubbly and cheese is melted.
. . .
I have two good recipes from Jenny Watkins that I want to share. Again, Jenny is one of those friends I do not get to see often but do think of her often. I miss all my friends at Washington Ave. Church of Christ, and a sincere thank you, Jenny, to both you and Ruth Stone for visiting me in the hospital. The prayers and cards from everyone were greatly appreciated!
TORTILLA CHIP CASSEROLE
From Jenny Watkins
2 pounds ground beef
2 cans cream of mushroom soup
2 cans cream of chicken soup
1 large jar of El Paso Taco salsa
1 large bag tortilla chips
1 (8 ounce) package Cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Brown and drain beef. In medium bowl thoroughly combine beef, soups and salsa. Cover bottom of 9x13-inch baking pan with about 2/3 of chips. Sprinkle with about one-half of cheese. Evenly pour beef mixture in until chips are covered, using all. Top with remaining chips and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake until very hot and cheese is melted.
. . .
EASY TUNA NOODLE CASSEROLE
From Jenny Watkins
2 cups macaroni
1 can tuna
1 can cream of Mushroom or celery soup
1 soup can of milk
Topping:
At least one cup each of shredded cheddar cheese and fine bread crumbs*
1 to 2 tbsp, butter cubed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook macaroni as directed on package; drain. Combine all casserole ingredients, stirring to mix well. Pour into buttered 2-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle evenly with topping ingredients and dot evenly with butter, Bake until bubbly and cheese and butter are melted.
*Saltine cracker crumbs could be substituted for bread if they are crushed fine.
. . .
Watch next issue for a pie recipe that you may be able to pick the basic ingredients from your yard. (Ever hear of "sheep sorrel"?) And also watch for a lesson applicable for all.
Be back April 7, God willing. Which reminds me: a very happy 17th birthday to a very, very special love of my life, granddaughter Randi Schafer. She will celebrate April 3.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
