My prayers are with our nation and the many, many who have been adversely affected by the conditions brought about by the terrible virus. I find myself leaning heavier on God than usual but believing He is the answer and will see us through.
Our area is so beautiful at this time it is hard to imagine the hardships being endured. Seems we are more fortunate than most areas that are so congested. Don't forget to seek God's help through prayer.
Last week I shared a good cake recipe with you from Eleanor Marquardt and as I was looking through my collection from her I found a casserole recipe that sounds delicious.
TAMALE CASSEROLE
From Eleanor Marquardt
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
1 cup finely chopped onion
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
1 cup corn meal, divided
1/2 cup water
1 can (28 oz.) whole tomatoes,drain, reserving half the juice
1 cup corn kernels*
1 tbs. chili powder
3 teaspoons salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 1/2 cups milk
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
2 eggs, lightly beaten
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In large saucepan heat oil; add beef, onions, garlic, and bell pepper. Over medium heat saute until onions are transparent and beef loses its color.
In a small bowl combine half the cornmeal with the water, stirring to mix well. Add this mixture to beef mixture, cover and simmer 10 minutes. Add tomatoes and the reserved juice, breaking tomatoes into small pieces. Add corn, chili powder, 2 teaspoons salt and black pepper; simmer 5 minutes.
Pour mixture into large casserole dish. In a medium saucepan heat milk to simmer adding remaining teaspoon of salt and butter. When milk is simmering and butter melted, gradually add remaining half cup of cornmeal, stirring constantly; cooking until mixture thickens.
Remove from heat and add cheese and eggs, stirring well. When cheese has melted spoon mixture evenly over ingredients in casserole dish. Bake 35-40 minutes. Topping should be golden brown and casserole bubbly
*The corn can be fresh, frozen, or drained whole kernel corn.
. . .
Whenever I find myself physically needing help I know who to call: Theresa Eagleman. She has seen me through those times when I couldn't help myself, so she was the first one I called when I once again found myself in need of good help. She is not only very competent in that respect but she has been the extra hand to bring my yard into shape.
We have much in common including cooking, flowers and collecting and swapping recipes. I count her one of my best friends. Thanks Theresa for always "being there.”
She recently loaned me a great cake cook book, using cake mixes to make all kinds of cakes plus brownies, etc. I copied some 20 recipes from it and will share two of my favorite with you. This first one is prepared a crock pot.
BROWNIE PEANUT BUTTER PUDDING
From Theresa Eagleman
1 cup brown sugar
3 tablespoons dry cocoa powder
1 1/2 cups water
1 box (20 ounces) brownie mix
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/2 cup buttermilk
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 eggs
1 cup chocolate chips
Spray crockpot insert. In a saucepan stir together sugar and cocoa; add water, mixing well. Over medium heat, bring mixture to a boil, stirring constantly then remove from heat. Continue stirring until sugar has dissolved; set aside.
In a mixing bowl place brownie mix, peanut butter, buttermilk, butter and eggs. By hand, stir with a wooden spoon about 40 strokes or until smooth. Fold in chocolate chips. Pour this batter into crock pot. Pour water mixture over batter.
Cover; cook on HIGH about 2 hours or until nearly set. Turn off heat and allow to set 30 minutes before serving. Top individual servings with vanilla ice cream or Cool Whip.
. . .
I have never filled cupcakes after baking but this recipe sounds so good I will have to try it.
CREAM-FILLED CHOCOLATE CUPCAKES
From Theresa Eagleman
Cupcakes:
1 (16 ounces) chocolate cake mix with pudding
1 cup sour cream
3/4 cup water
1/2 cup oil
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
Filling:
4 oz. Cool Whip, thawed but cold
1/2 cup cold sour cream
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Cupcakes:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; line 24 muffin cups.
Place all ingredients in mixer bowl; beat on low to blend; increase speed to medium, beating 2 minutes. Fill liners 2/3 full; bake 16 to 20 minutes or until springs back when lightly touched. Place pan on wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove cupcakes from pan to wire rack, cooling a minimum of 15 minutes.
Meanwhile make filling. Combine all ingredients in mixer bowl and beat on medium one minute. With an icing bag, using a plain tip with large whole, fill bag partially full. Push tip into center of cupcake and dispense about 2 tablespoonsful of filling. Chill before serving.
