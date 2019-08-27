Like good fashion, all good recipes come back around, too! Referred to as retro recipes, these gems are what our mothers and grandmothers made and relied on.
Back in the day when dessert was more common and enjoyed more often, easy was a popular choice. I can remember calling the refrigerator the “ice box” for the longest time as a child. It wasn’t a true ice box that actually had a block of ice in a tin lined box/cabinet, but oh, how far they have come.
This week’s recipe is retro and a no bake dessert that you put in the refrigerator to set up, perfect for these last dog days of summer. I chose an ice box cake because there are so many tempting kinds to make or you can make up your own.
There is a pudding version that would be the easiest, but I’m gonna challenge you to go full on retro and make one like the generations before us, you know, for fun!
I picked an ice box cake that had fruit in season for the best flavor and you can’t go wrong if the recipe calls for cream cheese. So, grab an apron — your mom’s, if you have one — and tie it tight so you can whip up this blast from the past. May retro recipes live on forever!
STRAWBERRY ICE BOX CAKE
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
4 c. heavy cream
3/4 c. powdered sugar
1/2 c. strawberry preserves or jelly
2 t. lemon juice
1 t. vanilla
2 sleeves graham crackers
2 pounds strawberries, trimmed and sliced
Put the cream cheese in a large bowl and beat with a mixer until soft. Add the heavy cream, powdered sugar, preserves/jelly, lemon juice and vanilla and beat until it holds stiff peaks.
Arrange a third of the graham crackers on the bottom of a 9x12 baking dish, fitting in as many without overlapping.
Spoon a third of the cream cheese mixture on top and spread evenly.
Arrange a third of the sliced strawberries on top of the cream cheese mixture. Repeat to make three layers.
Sprinkle any left over graham crackers on top by placing in a plastic bag and crushing to make fine. Cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight.
