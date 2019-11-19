Since this will be my last column before Thanksgiving I will answer a couple of requests then try to give you a new idea or two for your family dinner. But first: I have a tip to share.
If you do any hand stitching, I hope this tip (I had to live 86 years to learn!) will benefit you as much as it has me. Tip: If sewing with a double thread, tie a not in the end of each thread; NOT together. Your thread will not twist or knot.
Now to answering requests, and they are great for the holidays. Most of these are from my personal collection and I have used them (with success) for years. First, if you find you only occasionally need pumpkin pie spice, make your own from the spices most of us always have on hand.
HOMEMADE PUMPKIN SPICE
Thoroughly combine equal parts of cinnamon, ground cloves and ground ginger. I usually start with one teaspoon of each.
• • •
This is my very favorite pumpkin pie recipe. This year, as many years before I made the pumpkin puree from a fresh pumpkin. Canned pumpkin cannot equal this wonderful taste. I’m going to try to give you ingredients for one, two and three pies. Of course each one requires a ready-to-bake pie crust.
PUMPKIN OR SWEET POTATO PIE
(proportions are for 1 pie - 2 pies - 3 pies)
3/4 c. - 1/2 c. - 2 1/4 sugar
1/2 tsp. - 1 tsp. - 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, ginger and salt
1/8 tsp. - 1/4 tsp. - 2/3 tsp. ground cloves
1/4 tsp. - 1/2 tsp. - 3/4 tsp. allspice, opt.
1 egg - 3 eggs - 4 eggs
1 1/4 c. - 2 1/2 c. - 3 3/4 c. pumpkin (not pie filling!)
1 1/4 c. - 2 1/2 c. - 3 3/4 c. milk
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Thoroughly combine sugar and spices; set aside. In large mixer bowl beat eggs until frothy; add pumpkin and milk and slowly beat until well combined. Add sugar-spice mixture; slowly beat until well mixed.
Pour mixture into pastry-lined pie plates and bake 45 minutes or until a table knife inserted near center comes out clean.
Note: The lengthy baking time at the high temperature often has the pastry edges burning before the filling is done. To eliminate this, cut the bottom from an aluminum pie tin and turn the rim over the pastry edges. Always keep that rim for later use.
• • •
I have used the following method for baking our turkey but it isn’t my very favorite. It works well and I am answering a request.
TURKEY IN A BAG
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Rub the turkey (or any fowl) with cooking oil. Place in a heavy paper bag*; tie bag closed with string or skewer and place on an oven pan. Bake according to the following chart:
7-10 pounds, 30 min. per pound; 10-15 pounds, 20 min. per pound; 15-18 pounds, 18 min. per pound; 18-20 pounds, 15 min. per pound; 20-23 pounds, 13 min. per pound.
*A brown paper bag from the grocery store works great!
• • •
This requested cake recipe is one of my family’s favorite Thanksgiving desserts. It takes a little more time to prepare but is well worth the effort. You will need a jelly roll pan. If you aren’r familiar with this pan, it is a 15x10x1-inch (cookie sheet type) pan with the 1-inch edge. Invest in one, it is so versatile.
PUMPKIN CAKE ROLL
Cake:
3 large eggs
1 c. sugar
2/3 c. canned pumpkin
1 tsp. lemon juice
3/4 c. all-purpose flour
2 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
1 c. finely chopped walnuts
Filling:
6 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 c. powdered sugar
1/4 c. butter, softened
1/2 tsp. vanilla
Additional powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease the jelly roll pan; grease and flour a piece of parchment paper that will fit the pan, shaking off any excess flour before inserting in the greased pan.
Cake: In large mixer bowl, beat eggs on high 5 minutes; gradually add sugar, beating until thick and lemon-colored. Add pumpkin and lemon juice, beating only until combined. Combine next 5 ingredients and fold into first mixture. Spread batter evenly in pan and sprinkle evenly with walnuts. Bake about 15 minutes, or until cake springs back when lightly touched. While cake bakes, spread a clean dish towel on the counter and dust lightly with powdered sugar. When cake is done, immediately turn out onto prepared towel; peel off paper and roll up cake, including the towel. Place on wire rack to cool.
Filling: While cake cools, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, butter and vanilla until smooth and fluffy. When cake is cool, carefully unroll; spread filling evenly onto cake to within one inch of edges. Roll up the cake, without the towel. Place on serving dish, seam-side down and chill until serving. Dust powdered sugar evenly over roll.
Note: My daughter Sally just reminded me that in times past for Christmas, I have made a white roll; iced it with chocolate frosting then made it rough like a log, even putting a knot on it out of the frosting, then sticking a small artificial poinsettia on it. I will try to remember to give you the white recipe before Christmas.
• • •
If you have to get into the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day before anyone else, be a hero and prepare the following crock pot goody for breakfast.
CINNAMON ROLL CASSEROLE
2 tubes ( 12.40 oz. each) refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing
1/2 c. chopped toasted pecans, divided
1/2 c. miniature chocolate chips, divided
1/2 c. evaporated milk
3 tbsp. maple syrup
2 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 c. all-purpose flour
1/2 c. packed brown sugar
1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1/2 c. cold butter, cubed
Cut rolls into quarters; place half of them in the crock pot; sprinkle with half the nuts and chips. In a small bowl, whisk together milk, syrup, vanilla and cinnamon; pour mixture over rolls in crock pot. Add remaining roll pieces then top with remainder of nuts and chips. Evenly distribute one pkg. of icing over top. For topping, in a small bowl, combine flour, sugar, and spice; cut in butter to crumbles; sprinkle evenly over icing. Cover crock pot and cook on low 2 1/1 to 3 hours. Remove the insert and drizzle remaining package of icing over top. Serve warm. Yield: 10 servings.
• • •
Happy Thanksgiving! God willing, I will be back Dec. 3. If you are searching for a special recipe for Christmas, please call. I will do my best to find it.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
