You’va Friend in the Kitchen

Has spring sprung? As I am writing this it appears to have, but what about tomorrow? That's one of the beauties of living in the Ozarks; if you don't like the weather, be patient until tomorrow.
I hear some have planted early vegetables such as lettuce, radishes, etc. Makes me long to be out digging in my garden. Soon, I hope.
One birthday to celebrate this month: Happy Birthday to oldest great-grandson Zevi Whittingham who will be 19 on March 15.
I am going to use a variety of good cooks and good recipes this week. Thanks to all for your help. Your contributions are what makes this interesting. I apologize for the delay in using this first recipe for I am sure I have had it a long time.
First, I seldom have direct contact with the Quill as I email my column so if you mail your letter to the Quill it can be some time before I pick it up. Please use my address found at the end of the column. But I know I am responsible also for the delay in using this one. I have let it get mixed in with recipes I have used. So my apologies to Dorothy and my thanks for your help.
It has been years since I have gathered wild persimmons, but nice large ones can be found in the grocery stores. I still remember that good flavor, providing they were real ripe. If not you would have puckered lips and tongue for hours.
Dorothy's note was so interesting I have got to share it with you. This kind of note is what made my first columns so interesting. But today we are hesitant to share personal information; and rightfully so.
Dorothy said this was her grandmother's recipe. Also that they homesteaded from Kentucky to Arizona. She said when she was young they had a persimmon tree way back in the field and it was so tall they had to wait for the fruit to fall, usually after a hard frost. They would get their bucket, usually a 5 pound lard bucket, and set out on their adventure. They would hunt until they had their bucket full then take it to their mother who would run them through a sieve to get a cup of pulp.
I remember just such adventures. Dorothy is 85 and her sister is 89. I wish them good health and many more years.
PERSIMMON PUDDING AND SAUCE
From Dorothy Ball
1 cup persimmon pulp
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons shortening, room temp (such as Crisco.)
1/2 cup buttermilk
2 cups plus 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 egg
Thoroughly combine all ingredients. Grease the top portion of a double boiler. Pour mixture into pan. Place water into bottom portion, not touching the bottom of the top portion. Place top pot on bottom pot; bring water to a gentle boil and cook 3 hours, checking occasionally to see that bottom pot doesn't boil dry.
Top cooked servings of pudding with sauce.
BROWN SUGAR SAUCE
1 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon butter
1 cup water
Combine all ingredients in heavy saucepan and cook until bubbly and thickened, stirring constsntly.
Note: If doesn't thicken well, try removing a small amount of the liquid; add a tablespoon of cornstarch, making a smooth paste and stir into sauce.
. . .
This cake recipe is from Betty Jo McGoldrick. I miss seeing her since we no longer worship at Washington Avenue Church. I have known her since she was a first grader and appreciate her friendship and her help. Heath candy is my favorite. While I was in the hospital my granddaughter Randi brought me a Heath candy bar bouquet. Very unique, tasty and beautiful! Thanks, Randi. If you aren't familiar with the brickle it is basically crushed candy bars. So you could make your own by crushing candy bars.
HEATH BRICKLE COFFEE CAKE
From Betty Jo McGoldrick
1/4 lb. (1 stick) butter
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup white sugar
1 cup buttermilk*
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup Heath brickle
Topping:
1/2 cup Heath brickle
1/4 cup chopped pecans or almonds
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease and flour or spray 13x 9-inch cake pan.
Blend together butter, flour and sugars; remove 1/2 cup of mixture and set aside. To the remainder of the mixture add remaining cake ingredients, stirring to mix well. Pour into prepared pan. Make topping.
Topping: Mix topping ingredients with 1/2 cup reserved cake mix and sprinkle evenly over batter. Bake for 30 minutes.
*Buttermilk: To make your own, put 2 tablespoons vinegar in a 1-cup measure and add milk to 1-cup line. Stir and allow to stand about 5 minutes.
. . .
This salad needs to marinate 8 hours or over night.
BEAN SALAD
From Eleanor Marquardt
1 can (16 ounces) green beans
1 can (16 ounces) wax beans
1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans
1 med. sweet pepper, seeded and chopped
1 med. onion, chopped
Dressing:
1/2 cup salad oil
1/2 cup cider vinegar
3/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Drain and rinse all beans. Whisk together dressings. Pour over beans; toss to combine and refrigerate over night.
. . .
The following is an unusual salad recipe .
YOU WON'T BELIEVE IT ISN'T POTATO SALAD
From Gladys Ball
45 Saltine soda crackers
3 hard-boiled eggs
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped sweet pepper
1/4 cup chopped dill pickle
1/4 cup chopped sweet pickle
1/4 cup stuffed olives
1/4 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup radishes, opt.
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 jar (8 ounces) mayonnaise
Crumble crackers. Combine with chopped ingredients and dry mustard, stirring to mix well. Add mayo and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate at least one hour before serving.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
