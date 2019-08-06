Now that I’ve recouped from jet lag, I’m ready to cook up something new.
Have you ever found yourself in a food rut? You know, when you continue to make the same dishes week after week, you get stuck on certain meals. After living on hamburgers and fries while overseas, playing it safe got boring — but I am eager to mix it up and whip up a whole new menu. I guess food ruts are good for keeping us creative and it’s always nice to try something new.
This week’s recipe was going around Facebook, teasing me so I saved it. Hailing from Nebraska, these stuffed meat pies are a savory, takealong meal perfect for picnics or eating al fresco. A little time consuming, but worth the effort, the 30 minute prep time isn’t bad at all. Plus, they freeze well making them ideal for cooking up a batch one day, eating when a quick bite is needed.
Now that we’re in August, my taste buds are anxious for fall soups; paired with one of these stuffed sandwiches, that makes for a cozy dinner. I’ve really missed cooking!
But don’t think you have to be confined to beef — this recipe works with chicken, pork or sausage, even.
STUFFED BEEF SANDWICHES
4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
1/4 cup sugar
2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast
1 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup whole milk
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup shortening
2 large eggs
Filling:
2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)
2 medium onions, chopped
4 cups chopped cabbage
2 teaspoons seasoned salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon pepper
1. Place 1-3/4 cups flour, sugar, yeast and salt in a large bowl. Heat the milk, water and shortening to 120°-130°. Pour over flour mixture; add the eggs. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until blended. Beat 3 additional minutes on high. Stir in the remaining flour; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes.
2. Place dough in a greased bowl; cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.
3. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef and onions over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the cabbage, seasoned salt, garlic powder and pepper; cook until cabbage is wilted.
4. Punch dough down; divide into 12 portions and cover with plastic wrap. Working with one piece at a time, roll into a 6-in. square. Place 3/4 cup meat mixture in the center of each square. Fold dough over filling, forming a rectangle. Pinch edges tightly to seal and place on greased baking sheets.
5. Bake at 350° for 18-20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve hot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.